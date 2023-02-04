I am writing in response to Tony DiCostanzo’s (TD) disappointing letter that was published on Jan. 27, “Dignity and common sense necessary for next City Council.”
The main thrust of his letter/issues: That the next City Council is better behaved, accomplishes more, and sticks to local issues. Tony wants “dignity and common sense” at City Council (CC) meetings.
Well, where to start.
Better behaved is a nice idea but TD is looking for it in the wrong place. The Mayor’s record of misbehavior includes using the CC protocol/processes to stifle other councilors he disagrees with on matters of police accountability and racial justice. Perhaps if he had more respect for the issues these other councilors represent and support he would respect them more. Besides creating police accountability, improving housing access and representing the poorer members of our community — especially when they are in crisis — are on other councilors’ agendas. And finally, Tony, there is nothing “dignified” about Mayoral misogyny.
Some may recall a meeting back in the summer of 2021 when two members of our GPD were answering questions posed by councilors and the crowd in the back of the room (in the wake of “Back the Blue” protests) was the epitome of disrespect for the CC process. Eventually, rather than ask our police officers to restore order, the Mayor adjourned the meeting and left, leaving a majority of the councilors to suffer an uncomfortable exit through the yelling and threatening crowd.
How can one follow Mr. DiCostanzo’s suggestion to leave national issues to state and federal legislators when the national issues reflect local concerns as well? Police accountability has a long way to go in many of the 18,000 departments all over the country, including Geneva.
Do you remember the implicit bias training that the GPD undertook back in 2018? As a councilor, I remember much of the CC participated in a public seminar led by a retired police chief (from Madison, Wis.) turned consultant and trainer. Well, was that a local or national issue? Perhaps it was both. After that, did things improve in terms of the police complaint process in Geneva or was that simply a social justice/equity washing exercise?
The local community was into its third or fourth year of revelations about local police misbehavior and unresolved complaints regarding police abuses, even after our implicit bias training.
So, when community members took to the streets of Geneva to protest police brutality with the murder of George Floyd as the catalyst, we might be excused for local and national politics mixing together again.
In this town, hate speech is continually directed toward minority communities — color, immigrant, academic, and LGBTQ — and public officials as well, just as all over the country. Will racists and bigots in the greater Geneva area acknowledged your message and promised to at least leave these groups alone? Have we forgotten about the Back the Blue rally held at the Geneva Lakefront?
How about mental health issues? An internet search suggests that one in five adults in the U.S. suffers from mental disorders, and the problem is even worse in rural areas. Is that just a national issue? Is it something that we should keep off the CC docket? If so, then why were Crisis Intervention guidelines for patrol officers developed and added to the GPD General Orders in 2019 and then updated in 2020?
Finally, spending more time on lowering the tax rate in Geneva.
I have said on many occasions that the city of Geneva has to grow out of its tax problem. That means that as part of our economic development policy we have to foster development by:
• Fast-tracking spot zoning (per the Edgewater, aka Legion project).
• Rezoning the Hamilton Street plaza to encourage mixed apartment development combined with retail.
• Moving the Finger Lakes Railway.
• Creating economies through consolidation of fire departments and other municipal services.
• Creating a housing infill development in vacant lots across the city.
These are ideas that are playing out all over the country. National events can influence and reflect local issues and can be the sources of projects and solutions.