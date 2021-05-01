History is the story of our lives. Since the beginning of human community, legends, myths and lessons were told orally and with pictures. In time, universities and colleges certified a scholarly and scientific cadre to document the lives of peoples and events. Eventually, the daily news chronicled much of what we know about the world. Journals and books provided a deeper and varied look into the life of a nation. From an art form to a social “science,” historians have strived to be more objective. Today, the rush to “break a story,” has led to misinformation as well as misinterpretation. As always, a critical mind is called for.
The stories we tell ourselves and one another frame who we are and what we expect from each other. Sometimes memories and facts are cherry picked. At times we try to forget. Some stories or rumors deceive. It’s mostly been his story. Not her story.
Among the Haudenosaunee, wampum belts were used to document important agreements between nations. The treaties were renewable. The revolutionary government of the United States signed an agreement with the Haudenosaunee called the Treaty of Canandaigua in 1794. The U.S. agreed to make peace and reduce tensions by defining the land rights of the Six Nations.
Historian Walt Gable’s stories of Seneca County enrich our knowledge of peoples who have inhabited the land that we call home. Mr. Gable’s recent “Looking Back” column about the monuments of the Sullivan Campaign of 1779 was a heart-wrenching picture of the removal of the Gayogohono (Cayuga) peoples from their ancestral homes and the settlement of colonists from afar.
Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin studied Haudenosaunee democracy and their Great Law of Peace. Contemporary inhabitants of North America can still learn from their ancient wisdom. Native Americans have served in American wars, and racism has prevented them from realizing the freedom they lived and died fighting for.
Did Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg betray the secular basis of U.S. law when she opined in 2005 against the Oneida people? She ruled for the City of Sherrill vs. the Oneida Nation of NY: “… that this land, initially vested to European powers through the Doctrine of Discovery, had simply been out of the Oneida’s control for too long, rendering sovereignty in this instance an ‘ancient’ and untenable concept.”
Her reasoning is undermined by citing an amoral religious doctrine to support her opinion. The legal fiction Justice Ginsburg cited, The Doctrine of Discovery, legitimized colonialism and genocide by the declaration of a pope. Her “facts” were as egregious as the sale of Manhattan Island by the Lenape people for “$24” to a private Dutch company in 1626.
She cited the landmark 1823 Johnson v McIntosh decision to reach her conclusion that the repurchase of tribal lands did not restore tribal sovereignty. But the deal with New York State was illegal. Only the federal government has the right to negotiate any agreement with first nations.
Treaties are living documents and the highest law of the land. President Andrew Jackson promised the Cherokee people their territory, “as long as the grass grows and the waters run.” Forked tongues in American law and politics have a long history.
And now, Seneca County takes its foreclosure case to the U.S. Supreme Court, appealing the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals decision. The county wants to foreclose on properties owned by the Cayuga Nation for not paying property taxes. And the Gayogohono people continue to claim sovereign immunity in their bid to remain an autonomous entity.
Is history a problem solving disciple for governance and law? We try to understand the past by determining and ordering facts. Our society, economy and political systems revolve on how we define our history. From the scholarly to the casual, we study the actions, decisions, interactions and behaviors that impact our world.
I am a lifelong student of history. I remember being mesmerized by mama’s stories of our family in Italy and America. History class in school connected me to others. Both shaped my view of the country and the world. But much of the history of this land was not taught in school. Today, students are in a different intellectual climate.
Andrew DeSiano, a high school history teacher for more than 20 years says, “History is interesting because it can be malleable, especially when viewed through the lenses of a pluralistic society. In the second half of the 20th century American historiography expanded to include the perspectives on long marginalized groups. What resulted was a more comprehensive story of America.”
“In recovering what has been subsumed and forgotten — for instance, radical dissenting traditions that were drowned out, or anti-colonial resistance movements that were defeated — history might instead serve much more emancipatory ends and open up spaces of critical and imaginative possibility for our own times.” (History Today, Aug 2020)