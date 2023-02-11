Valentine’s Day is upon us, and it is time to prepare for the barrage of heavily marketed flowers, chocolates, romance, cards, dinners, and more.
For some, it is a day to celebrate, while for others, like those in sobriety, it is often a time to avoid social media and run for the hills. Many people without a significant other feel that the day creates an expectation that everyone must have someone special on that day.
It also created this notion that if you do not have someone in your life, you are considered to be lonely.
Whether you celebrate the day or not, it has the tendency to stir up feelings of guilt, sadness, depression, anxiety, and even anger. These emotions are challenging to manage when in sobriety and have the potential to trigger a relapse.
Fortunately, there are practical ways and tips to maintain sobriety post-holiday season and get over the hurdle of Valentine’s Day.
Initially, if you know someone struggling with a substance use disorder, it is vital to get them help or intervene. Addictions become worse with time.
While it is challenging to avoid the day, there are ways to make it through it all, and you can start by countering the culture. Make Valentine’s Day yours by creating your own traditions with your kids, parents, friends, or family.
There are many other ways to celebrate different forms of love.
However, if you know particular situations or groups of people will really place you on edge, you have every right to avoid this or them and plan for the onslaught of stress.
“Take time to identify potential stressors and triggers, as these are the situations that can prompt an individual to relapse,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
Suppose Valentine’s Day causes you to become upset or hyper-focused on your love life. Maybe there are other stressors in your life, too, such as work responsibilities, family, health issues, or financial obligations.
Have a plan in place to manage these stressors healthily. Lean on support, such as other sober friends, or attend recovery support meetings. Make plans to do things that do not cause stress, such as hobbies or physical activity.
Additionally, stay unplugged from social media. If seeing endless photos of happy couples or even individuals writing long diatribes of how they despise the day stresses you out, unplug for a couple of days.
Focus on the things that have contributed to sobriety and those actions that have helped you to accomplish short-term goals.
Finally, acknowledge and appreciate the connections you do have. Whether they are close friends, family, others in sobriety, or a significant other, Valentine’s Day is a day to appreciate those in your life who are supporting your recovery.
These are often people who are part of your support network. Being around other people in the same situation as you will help you see that Valentine’s Day does not have to be an overwhelming mess.
Overall, it is up to you to keep yourself safe and healthy but enjoy the time with loved ones and friends. Surround yourself with those that matter most and support your recovery.