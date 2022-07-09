We are living in a time of significant unrest, with escalating violent crime, rising inflation, and an ongoing health crisis. However, the United States has faced similar challenges in our past. Consider the Cold War, the 1918 Flu Pandemic, and both World Wars.
Yet, the last several decades have been changed by technology, especially the internet and smartphones. It feels that the world is more connected than ever and also at times extremely lonely. One can “doomscroll” the news, endlessly consume the 24-hour media cycle and be barraged with photos and opinions on social media.
The past few months felt increasingly polarizing and I was struggling to make sense of everything. So I made a choice. To self reflect, to live my values, to focus on our diverse and beautiful community. It has been refreshing, and I challenge you, dear neighbors, to consider doing the same.
I am not a native New Yorker; I am a sixth generation Oregonian. In August, it will be four years since I left my family, friends and my whole world to move to Geneva. I was ready for a change and a wonderful opportunity was available for my husband to relocate for work. So, we drove across the country with our 3-year-old daughter, Tennyson, our Aussie Lucky, and started over.
At first, it was difficult. Being from the Portland Metro Area, I was accustomed to dense suburban living with easy access to nearly anything I wanted. I have never lived in a rural community. Shortly after moving to the Finger Lakes, we attended a welcome potluck for my daughter’s preschool, we met our neighbors, and we connected with local businesses. Slowly, our family made a life here. Our second daughter Magnolia was born in 2019; then we eventually brought home a pandemic puppy last spring. I learned to care for plants, completed a certificate program at Cornell, continued working as a photographer and slowly renovated our 1950-built home. I have volunteered and fundraised for the two local schools that my daughters attend.
The Finger Lakes is a very special region. People here have shown themselves to be kind and generous; salt of the earth comes to mind. It is a very family oriented community, where children are treated with great kindness. We live in a unique microclimate with a large offering of outdoor activities. There is a rich concentration of higher education. We boast one of the top wine growing regions in the world. Overall, there is very little traffic and miles of rolling farmland. And best of all, we live among otherworldly glacial lakes.
Here is my challenge to you dear citizens — turn off your TV, put down your phone. Whatever angst you may be feeling, find a way to refocus that energy into productive connection. Write a letter to an old friend, go to a farmers market, try a new recipe, volunteer or donate to better our community, join a club or group, introduce yourself to a neighbor, support a local business, try something new.
I am not going to tell you about my personal politics, because right now, they are not as important to me as honoring my personal values which are curiosity, contentment, respect, family and education. What matters to you the most? How do you spend your days? I kindly ask that you take a moment to be grateful. To reflect. To connect. To better your community. To take tangible action on what matters to you the most. What matters to me the most to me is you, Geneva. I feel safe here among you, my friends and neighbors. I am forever grateful that my family and I chose to call this unique community home.
Below are several organizations to consider connecting with that serve Geneva, Ontario County and beyond.
- Geneva Reads — https://www.genevareads.org
- Habitat for Humanity — https://ontariohabitat.org, (585) 396-3600; https://www.habitatseneca.org, (315) 568-1190
- Center of Concern — https://genevacenterofconcern.org, (315) 789-1117
- Geneva 2030 — https://www.hws.edu/about/geneva_2020.aspx, (315) 781-3825
- Blueprint Geneva — blueprintgeneva.org, (315) 577-3775
- Center of the Finger Lakes — https://fcsfl.org, (315) 789-2613
- Seneca County House of Concern — houseofconcern.org, (315) 568-2433
- Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes — https://www.cacfingerlakes.org, (585) 394-2573
- Child & Family Resources, Inc. — https://cfr.clubexpress.com, (315) 536-1134
- Ontario Children’s Foundation — https://www.ontchildfound.org
- Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes — https://shflny.org, 800-247-7273
