Not so long ago, placing mega-landfills in our region was perceived to be the answer for New York state’s garbage and beyond, but no longer.
Of course, mega-landfills have a vested business interest in expanding, and they do their best to convince us of their economic and environmental contributions. However, in order to urge everyone to take action on the goal of using landfills as a last resort, our region must curtail mega-landfill availability. The expansion of our mega-landfills as they operate now is counterproductive to reducing the waste at its source.
The automobile industry is changing with the times, from steam to gas to electric, and the energy industry is changing with the times from fossil fuels to solar, wind, and geothermal. The concept of waste is also changing with the times. What was once discarded in a landfill has value as a commodity in a circular economy. The World Economic Forum states that “The circular economy presents a unique market opportunity upwards of $4.5 trillion by 2030.” (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/02/the-circulars-accelerator-circular-economy-zero-waste)
Networks of materials exchanges exist so that the byproducts of one business, such as wood, metals, or cardboard, can be used as a resource for another.
“In the first two years of operation, more than 1,000 members used the Ohio Materials Marketplace to divert nearly 3.7 million pounds of material from Ohio landfills. We’re excited to see what the future holds as the marketplace continues to grow,” said Laurie A. Stevenson, director of the Ohio EPA (https://ohio.materialsmarketplace.org)
The EPA has posted a helpful tool describing how many of these changes are happening around our country, compiling topics Nos. 1-100, that link “Examples and Resources for Transforming Waste Streams in Communities:” https://www.epa.gov/transforming-waste-tool/examples-and-resources-transforming-waste-streams-communities-1-50.
A sample of these topics include No. 1 High Diversion Goal/Plan, No. 5 Landfill Ban — Organics, No. 7 Lead By Example — Green Procurement, No. 10 Lead by Example — Road Construction, No. 19 Mandatory Composting, No. 58 Materials Exchange, No. 66 C&D Diversion Requirements, No. 80 Market Development Opportunities Assessment, No. 92 Resource Recovery Park or Center, and No. 100 Product and Packaging Redesign & Outreach.
A 2021 report by the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives states that “Repair creates over 200 times as many jobs as landfills and incinerators. Economic goals align with environmental goals; the waste management strategies that create the most jobs also deliver the best environmental outcomes. Recycling creates over 50 times as many jobs as landfills and incinerators. Zero waste systems offer more desirable employment opportunities as they can utilize skills beyond basic manual labor, provide higher wages, offer more permanent positions, and improve quality of life. Remanufacturing creates almost 30 times as many jobs as landfills and incinerators. As the job creation potential of zero waste processes is comparable across geographies, governments across the globe have an opportunity to benefit from the implementation of zero waste solutions as part of their Covid-19 economic recovery strategy.” (https://www.no-burn.org/zerowastejobs)
We should be exploring how our region can benefit from these kinds of sustainable innovations, economic opportunities, and entrepreneurship. As I smell the acrid aroma of the Ontario and Seneca Meadows landfills wafting into our communities and look at the mountains of garbage altering the natural viewshed of our beautiful fresh-water Finger Lakes region — knowing that at least 80% of what’s going in those landfills could be diverted or redesigned to begin with, providing jobs to support our economy, our environment, and our children’s future — I can’t help but think: What a waste.