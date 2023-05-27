Making “tin soldiers” may not interest you but, knowledge — even “tin soldier” knowledge — can fulfill our basic desire to know.
For tin soldiers, you’ll need a mold-set, a small amount of tin or lead or a combination of both, a crucible (similar to a soup ladle) and a heat source. You’ll need to wear gloves — you’ll need to be a responsible adult. Place metal into crucible; hold over heat until melted, 300-400 degrees F. When liquefied and silvery, and using a sprig of bare wire, collect and remove unwanted impurities that form on the surface. Carefully pour molten metal into hole at the top of mold-set. After a few seconds, pry open the mold-set’s two halves. Remove castings and let cool. Trim and abrade for a fluid finish. Apply definition, spirit and fascination with authentic paint colors. Place finished soldiers on display shelf or into their mock theater of war.
There, now you know.
Making “tin soldiers” is much like making organic soldiers — authentic soldiers, the flesh and blood commodity of the armed forces. Having an understanding of how to do one is to have an understanding of how the other is done. It begins with raw materials — recruits. Over time, they will undergo the transforming heat of basic and intermediate training. In their period of testing, their “crucible,” concentrated forces will effect change. Failing to persist, failing to measure up, affects a recruit’s removal. It’s the hope of instructors that each prospective soldier will awaken to his/her sacred purpose, distinct and separate from their former selves. Trimmed, abraded and imbued with esprit de corps befitting the organization, these elemental soldiers will advance to acquire their Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). The overall terminology and fervor may vary from one branch of the service to the next but that was my experience transitioning from civvies to khakis.
A number of years ago, my then 15-year-old granddaughter introduced me to “melted crayon art.” Resembling runny makeup, it was a “painting” — modern art, abstract expressionism or some such thing. It hung on a wall adjacent to a corkboard. In the familiar pattern of cartridges on an ammo belt, crayons were hot glued, shoulder to shoulder, across the top of an 11x14-inch canvas. Using a blow drier, these crayons had been warmed to melting, the canvas, I assume, held nearly vertical throughout the process. Liquid crayon had run down the canvas, cooling in colorful rivulets. “Rain,” she told me. But she wasn’t very happy with this, her first attempt, and would I like the painting? Wow. Who wouldn’t.
I studied the painting, tried to imagine a rainy crayon day. Tried to get the feel of a 15-year-old’s fantasia, her creative genius, her free play with crayons and a blow drier. Then I did what we all have in mind to do at one time or another, and I turned the painting upside down. Voila!
It was immediate. A soldier. Hunched over. Perhaps over a fallen soldier. Then I saw the knees pulled to the chest, precious last moments slipping away. Clearly, it was a theater of war. Surreal in its optics. Mortal. Ominous. A moment of commendation, the last right of a body before the soul’s departure. Finality.
My granddaughter’s brief tutorial on “melted crayon art” had challenged me. In her right-side up world and innocence, colors ran earthward, obeying the laws of physics. She called it “Rain.” But in a world turned upside down, those same rivulets streamed skyward. Over the fallen soldier, the colors ran coincidentally crimson, a soldier released from that sacred purpose — faithful to the end — to be delivered into the arms of angels, to a place beyond mere mortal imagination.
Many soldiers have their mettle tested, and, by and large, we’re proud of them. But on Memorial Day, we focus on the ones who failed to return from an upside-down world, a world that focuses more on who’s right instead of on what’s right. If you find complex ideas more easily unraveled through pictures, with my granddaughter’s permission, I offer you her world turned upside down.