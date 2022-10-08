My husband and I are members of the Midlakes School District community. On the evening of Sept. 19, we rallied together to remember the hero of the Midlakes High School Theatre Experience.
In case you have already forgotten, you need to hear one more time how valuable this teacher and director was during his 46 years at Midlakes. Our family was part of this reign for over 26 years. Our daughter was fortunate to be student director, our son was part of the technical experience, and my husband also was part of the technical experience. Regarding my husband, he was mentored by the best, both Mr. Mullen and Mr. Childs. In time, the three complemented each other by using their expertise, creating the most professional theater experience in the area. Now, all of you must be aware of that. EVERYONE everywhere in the area is aware of that, and not just in the Midlakes community. Whenever we mention Midlakes theater in other communities, the comment is always, “Is Keith Childs still there?”
So, you see, heroes don’t die. I was fortunate to have worked in a nearby school district. I remember when I started there that there was a theater hero in that district as well. His theater productions were also exceptional. I am sorry to say that after he retired, the productions were not exceptional. However, I do remember his productions, years later. He could not be “replaced.”
As you well know, having the best is important at Midlakes. An out-of-district expert was hired in another capacity, setting a precedence to do so at Midlakes. What happened when it came to an award-winning program known everywhere? Was the “best” person hired? Furthermore, perhaps Mr. Childs could have mentored a new person given the opportunity. Was it even a consideration by the board before hiring someone with no prior “Midlakes High School Theater Experience”?
As I mentioned earlier, Mr. Childs was a mentor to students and adults alike. He has so much to offer. Students felt comfortable with him. They could confide in him and know that he would help in whatever way possible. He knows how to “bring out the best.” Therefore, as a board member, your responsibility is to “work to improve student achievement in your school.” Did you do your research? Did you just say yea to the first proposal presented by an administrator that is no longer part of our district? Was it the best for the district and its students?
The Management Plan presentation at the board meeting explained the four values being promoted in the district for the students. Every value mentioned was already a part of Midlakes High School Theatre Experience. This program, which was already in place, instilled the values: respect, responsibility, independence, and kindness long before these were promoted by the Midlakes district. In fact, perseverance and camaraderie need to be added. The theater productions that were produced by the students were the evidence. If you had a conversation with the most important stakeholders, the students that participated in the program, you would have realized this.
The Midlakes High School theater community is deeply saddened to think that our school board members so abruptly accepted the decision-making of an administrator whose contract was not renewed and never completed your own thorough research. As a result, Midlakes High School lost a hero. You had to know that you already had “the best” in place. No change was necessary.