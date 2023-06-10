It’s time to set the record straight regarding Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and congressional term limits.
In the 30-year history of U.S. Term Limits, we’ve seen no shortage of false statements and defamatory remarks made by politicians who wish to renege on promises they’ve made to voters. Since term limits is an issue that cuts so strongly against the self-interest of elected officials, that comes with the territory.
But Claudia Tenney is arguably the most egregious offender yet. After making a specific pledge to voters, Tenney broke her word. And rather than apologize for misleading the public, she has doubled down on her deception, blaming everyone but herself.
These are the undisputed facts:
While running for Congress, Tenney signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge which reads: “I, Claudia Tenney, pledge that as a member of Congress I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits Amendment of three (3) House terms, two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.”
On Feb. 9 of this year, Tenney filed House Joint Resolution 32, which would create a six (6) term limit on members of the House. Tenney’s proposal is double the limit specified by her signed pledge, and if adopted would allow members of Congress to stay in power twice as long.
Remember, Tenney’s signed pledge states she would support “no longer limit” than three House terms. So, she is indeed guilty of bait and switch. Tenney filed a bill which DOUBLES the term limit in her pledge, apparently believing nobody would notice.
Thankfully, one major group did notice. The Super PAC Term Limits Action spotted Tenney’s shell game, purchasing a series of TV ads calling her out for breaking her word. Tenney then published an angry response, defaming Term Limits Action as a “special interest group” looking to “enrich itself” by attacking her. (Side note: If Tenney believes that spending more money is the way to “enrich oneself,” that may help explain the federal debt).
Tenney also stated “My pledge to you the voters is the same now as it was the first day I ran: I will fight for and support any term limits bill that is considered.”
Her statement is unequivocally false. Tenney promised voters she would support “no longer limit” than three House terms, not — as she now claims — “any term limits bill that is considered.”
This distinction is huge. Term limits are the remedy for a broken Congress that is rotting from the diseases of complacency and corruption. But if the limits are not strong enough — like a medicine that comes in too weak a dosage — the disease will never be cured. So, setting a strong and short limit is of critical importance. While three House terms — which Tenney initially pledged to support — would make a major impact, her newly-proposed six-term limit would make little difference or even none at all.
That is why the U.S. Term Limits pledge, which Tenney signed, binds members to three House terms and no longer limit. It is designed to stop career politicians like Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell from setting a limit so long that it turns out to be ineffectual.
Imagine the silly results if Tenney’s argument were applied to other policy issues. For example, what if she said, “I don’t support a specific budget; I support any federal budget.” Or “I don’t support a specific level of immigration; I support any immigration.” Numbers matter. Specifics matter. If no one would tolerate those answers on other issues, why should we tolerate it for term limits?
Setting specific goals and working to achieve them is the key to good leadership. And if Rep. Tenney fails to understand that she ought to consider a new profession.
Tenney’s attacks on the U.S. Term Limits gameplan are also misguided. Our strategy has been endorsed by many national leaders, including current presidential contender Gov. Ron DeSantis. When DeSantis served in the U.S. House, he signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge and spearheaded the three-term limit bill, serving as its lead sponsor. Of course, those of us in the term limits movement had nothing but praise for DeSantis because unlike Tenney, he always kept his word and stood by the pledge he signed.
The vast majority of Congress members who sign the pledge have also kept their promise.
There is no witch hunt or ulterior motive at play here. There is only Rep. Tenney’s bizarre decision to break her word, get called out over it and then blame others for the mess she created. Instead of another defiant op-ed, Tenney should send an apology to her constituents.