Everyone has their own Geneva. If you could capture your Geneva in just one photo, what would it be? For the exhibit “My Geneva Is …,” the Geneva Historical Society is asking community members to submit photographs and memories that capture their Geneva.
Three photos made my short list — the stage of the Smith, street map of Geneva, and Rose Hill Mansion.
From the ages of 5 to 11, I danced across the stage of the Smith in ballet and tap shoes for annual recitals. My mom was one of the stage mothers and had a magical bag filled with activities to keep the younger dancers occupied in between numbers. One year I even lost my tap shoe, but as the saying goes “the show must go on” and I kept right on dancing. During the finale dancers were recognized for their fifth and tenth year of taking lessons and I couldn’t wait for my fifth year when I got my own ballerina trophy. Though I’ve long retired my dance shoes, my love of theater can be directly tied to the production of “The Nutcracker” I saw at the Smith when I was 6. It doesn’t matter if it’s a concert, play or musical, I still get excited the moment the lights dim and the curtains go up.
I fully admit that my second photo (a street map of Geneva) could be considered cheating. In my defense with several streets connected to me and my family’s history a street map is a much better representation than a series of photos.
• Pulteney Street — My great-grandparents lived on Pulteney Street. Cal was a volunteer fireman and Ada worked as a cleaning lady for the Colleges. Both of my grandmothers graduated from Geneva High School and Grandma Updyke spent her entire career working as a secretary at the American Can. During the first few years of their marriage my parents lived in an apartment where Grandpa Lippincott was the maintenance man.
• Hamilton Street — My parents met at Mario’s Restaurant and they celebrated their 51st anniversary in August. Growing up my family had a tradition of going out to dinner on Friday nights. This often meant Perkins, Pizza Hut, Mario’s, or Friendly’s.
• North Street — Both my brother and I were born at Geneva General. Before it moved to Lewis Street our pediatrician’s office was just down the street from the hospital. As someone who has worn glasses since the age of 8, annual visits to Mason Street Optical, across from the hospital, were the highlight of my year.
• Castle Street — My first apartment in Geneva was in the Dr. William Brooks House at 620. How many people can say that they had an observatory in their backyard? As a proud bookworm I must mention the Library.
• Downtown — Memories of restaurants and shopping come to mind. Good food and good times with family and friends at Alice’s/Nonna’s/Cosentino’s, Halsey’s, Parker’s, Flounge, and Bella’s. Since I’ve moved back to Geneva Beef and Brew has become part of my family’s Christmas Eve tradition. Trips with my dad to purchase concert tickets at Area Records. I’ve forgotten the name of the store but it was on Seneca Street and it was one of the few places that sold Anne of Green Gables products. At least four generations made their way up the steep staircase to purchase shoes at DiDuro’s.
• South Main Street — A good portion of my time is spent at 543. This has been the site of new friendships and a new chapter in my career. With the holidays coming up, I have to mention one of my favorite sights — the electric candles in the windows of the row houses along South Main and Pulteney Park. It’s absolutely beautiful and I never tire of the sight. Finally, there are the Garden Lots. Though there is a spectacular view of the lake, I like the story behind the lots. To preserve the lake view, Charles Williamson wanted only houses built on the west side of the street. The east side was to be terraced garden lots. Owners, however, began selling off the eastern lots for buildings by 1800. This frontage is the only area that still reflects Williamson’s plan.
Last but not least is Rose Hill Mansion. Between May and October, I get to do one of my favorite things — giving tours of the mansion. Not only do I get to share Rose Hill’s stories with visitors, but very often I get to hear some as well. One visitor’s story about the origins of the mansion stands out. Apparently the mansion was lost in a poker game. The new owner had it taken apart and floated across Seneca Lake, where it was rebuilt in its current location. A pretty good story but unfortunately it’s not true.
Then there is the view of Seneca Lake from the front porch. Our tour ends at the front door. Visitors don’t understand why until they are led out onto the porch and they see that we were just saving the best for last. The Historical Society’s mission is telling Geneva’s stories and Rose Hill’s stories are Geneva’s stories. Among these stories are architecture, agriculture, immigration, westward expansion, and tourism.
This is my Geneva. If you could capture your Geneva in just one photo, what would it be? A favorite restaurant or store? A place from your childhood? An individual or group of people? A street? A place connected to favorite memory?
The “My Geneva is …” exhibit will be made up entirely of photos submitted by community members. Along with a photo, submissions should include a narrative about why the photo captures your Geneva and a description of who or what is depicted. Some submissions to “My Geneva is ...” will become part of the Historical Society’s photograph collection. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 4, 2021. You can send digital submissions or questions to our Archivist, Becky Chapin at archivist@genevahistoricalsociety.com. “My Geneva is …” will be on display at the Geneva History Museum from Jan. 25 through June 26, 2021.