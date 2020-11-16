November is known for a number of holidays and events, including Thanksgiving, Veterans Day, the end of Daylight Savings Time, Black Friday and more. It also happens to be the one month out of the year where National Rural Health Day is celebrated on the third Thursday, since 2011.
This year, that day is Nov. 20.
Out of the nearly 328 million people living in the United States, about 20% live in rural areas. This number includes many of the folks that have made their homes in the Finger Lakes region. While the Finger Lakes region is a great place to live, work and play, it can sometimes be difficult to find essential services, such as healthcare and transportation. National Rural Health Day gives us the chance to shine a light on the unique challenges that living in rural areas can present when it comes to accessing these basic resources. It also offers us a special day to acknowledge our rural healthcare workers and honor them for providing aid to the community.
One program that is fighting to address the health challenges of rural living is called Promote Health. Prevent Cancer. This program was created in 2017 at the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Center for Community Health & Prevention, in partnership with Wilmot Cancer Institute. The PHPC program includes free healthy living and physical activity classes that last for eight weeks, as well as one-hour Health Talks. Topics include important health themes, like how to eat less added-sugar, where to find fiber in food and when to get screened for certain cancers, as well as much more. These classes and health talks, that began in-person, are now available for free in an online group class to anyone who wants to learn how to get their health in-check while at home.
PHPC programs focus on disease and cancer prevention by following the “Blueprint to Beat Cancer,” created by the American Institute of Cancer Research. If you or someone you know would like to learn more about how to live a healthier life and get the motivation to take control of their well-being, I encourage you to sign up for this free program. You can register today by emailing PHPC@urmc.rochester.edu or by calling (585) 738-5539.