Reader, you may not have noticed, or counted, but I did.
The misnamed “Seneca Meadows” landfill has published hard-to-miss advertisements in the Finger Lakes Times. These were full page in color. Over five weeks (from Saturday, March 26, through today, May 21) the ads appeared in five FLT editions. Because four were Saturday-Sunday editions, these four papers were on newsstands for nine days.
If you happened to observe, as I did, some of the ads were identical. The March headline was SENECA MEADOWS Valued Partner & Trusted Neighbor for Over 30 years! The April headline was SENECA MEADOWS FACT CHECK.
As kids, we were raised to value honesty. Adults instructed us to be truthful, and therefore trustworthy. We eventually discovered that when guilty, we might avoid consequences by withholding information. By not telling all the truth, we could insist “I’m not lying!” Nevertheless, we attempted to deceive. With good reason, oath-takers are asked, “Do you solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?”
Seneca Meadows advertisements demonstrate a genius for deception by omission. SMI isn’t the “trusted neighbor” it falsely claims to be. Are you aware that the mega-business that owns SMI, Waste Management, is based in a far distant state (Texas) and country (Canada)?
Our state’s biggest landfill claims:
• “Seneca Meadows operates in one of the most highly regulated industries in the country.” Gosh, that’s amazing. What’s the whole truth?
The landfill failed to comply with industry regulations for years. Countless citizens, including me, vigorously protested SMI’s foul odors affecting our daily quality of life. Uncontrolled odors violated Seneca Falls’ 2008 Host Community Agreement with SMI, an inconvenient truth for the company. In 2014, SMI first sued the town. Their second lawsuit is pending. Do trusted neighbors sue neighbors? In 2016, the Seneca Falls Town Board courageously passed a law mandating SMI’s closure by 2025 — a David vs. Goliath story.
• “Our future is bright. The Valley Infill plan will allow us to operate safely for an additional 15 years — without expanding our footprint.” Wow, the dump will not expand! Think again. What’s the whole truth?
Waste Management won’t expand outward. It will expand upward — by seven stories. SMI’s imposing mountains of garbage can be seen from space. The valley infill site was in the past a designated superfund site. Filled in, using liners for mitigation, it would become another mountain.
A skeptical friend comments, “Ask Camp Lejeune and Johnson City how well this works.” Observing SMI’s promise “to operate safely” for another 15 years, she continues, “Wonder who has a crystal ball.”
As Waste Management anticipates 2037, the company keeps silent on the law mandating closure by 2025. Telling the truth, FLT columnist Jackie Augustine points out that SMI spokesperson Kyle Black has assured folks publicly the law will be rescinded.
• “Seneca Meadows’ leachate is treated through our on-site treatment plant prior to its final treatment at the Seneca Falls wastewater plant.” That’s incredible! Great! What’s the whole truth?
The statement isn’t credible. After reaching the wastewater plant through an antiquated Fall Street pipeline often in need of repair last winter, the leachate receives NO final testing or treatment at the plant. Discovering this hidden fact wasn’t easy. It took a Freedom of Information Law, or FOIL, request from Brad Jones, co-founder of the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee, to learn the truth about leachate (normally, the town clerk responds to FOIL queries, but for this politically sensitive topic, Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara took charge).
Where do things stand now? Fortunately, I can report two significant developments.
First, concerned citizens are feeling empowered. Years ago, people discovered it was pointless to report dump stench. Because it is hard to provide evidence of odors no matter how noxious, the problem could be ignored. Dismissing water quality is much harder. Water can be tested for PFAS; levels can be quantified; and acceptable levels argued.
FLT reporter David Shaw shed light on the problem on April 9. THE PFAS DEBATE, Landfill leachate is one of the main culprits, and environmental advocates are screaming for updated data was the Page 1A banner headline.
The most recent SF water testing was in 2018. Over the past four years, how much damage has inaction caused? Jean Gilroy, whose property abuts Black Brook, has been working on the question. Dave Shaw quotes Jean. “This is a five-alarm fire. We need testing of creeks, streams, groundwater, SMI runoff, and leachate. We need answers for proper assessment of the threat.”
Although updated testing of SF water is planned, this may not happen anytime soon. For SMI to get a permit to operate for another 15 years, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is first required to do an Environmental Impact Statement. After that, a public hearing is required. The hearing will be a lively one if a DEC-approved scope of work does not include PFAS testing.
Today, concerned citizens are ready to engage and to hold elected leaders accountable — especially those who received significant campaign contributions from SMI’s deep pockets. These would be Ferrara and Town Councilors Dawn Dyson, Frank Sinicropi and Kaitlyn Laskoski. All received notification that in March SF was listed as an environmentally “Disadvantaged Community.” You may want to ask them about the source and criteria for that.
In a second significant development, environmental advocates throughout the region are connecting and collaborating across county lines. With strong allies working together, no longer is this a David vs. Goliath story.
Joining Seneca Lake Guardian (responsible for a petition with 1,000 signatures), Earthjustice and the Sierra Club would be welcome partners in a shared vision of a healthy Finger Lakes.
Fact: The Finger Lakes Region holds only 6% of the state’s population, yet is viewed worldwide as a priceless environmental and cultural treasure. Will Seneca Meadows become another infamous New York state environmental disaster — after Love Canal and Hoosick Falls?