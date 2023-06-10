I am writing in response to the crescendo of parent behavior I have witnessed at youth sporting events over the past decade. I used to marvel at some parent behavior; surely they knew that if our team lost or if their child made a mistake, they would still have access to clean drinking water, favored streaming subscriptions, and a roof over their head. I now find some parent behaviors insufferable, feeling an intense urge to tell them “Relax!”
A recent lacrosse tournament in my hometown moved me to write this oped. We hosted multiple schools, and my 13-year-old was one of many modified lacrosse players who refereed.
Was my 13-year-old a perfect ref? No.
Was he doing as good a job as an adult or a professional ref? Also, no.
But he was attentive, engaged, running up and down the field, and making calls to the best of his ability. Meanwhile, opposing team parents were outside of their minds with criticism and noxious yelling. At the 13-year-old ref.
Readers, you know why we had a 13-year-old refereeing a third- and fourth-grade youth lacrosse game, right? Because no adult wants to subject themselves to the toxic outpouring of verbal garbage from spectators. With a grateful heart, it is imperative to mention our Penn Yan team was only supportive of my son.
But I don’t need to tell you that in general, youth sports parents can be a tough crowd. A colleague of mine — a wildly successful and well-respected coach — recently mentioned that it would be “easier to coach a team full of orphans.” Adults, we have a job, and that is to parent. Not coach from the sidelines like tactless maniacs, undoing intentional coaching from the actual coach.
Youth sports. Youth before sports. It is not “adult sports.” It is youth. Honor the child’s age before the sport. If you are grinding your teeth as you read this, asking, “Well, what about skill development?!” or “How are they supposed to learn?!” I would highly recommend you tend to your inner child, take care of yourself, and find an adult sports league to channel your energy. Living through your child will only bring emotional hardship and resentment later on due to your invasiveness.
My husband and I are former college athletes. We committed mental fortitude and found success — because we wanted to, not because a presumptuous parent wanted us to. We have both coached at levels from youth through varsity. There is an intensity that is reserved for young adults, and there is excitement and enthusiasm that is designated for youth. When we have coached youth, we steadfastly asked ourselves this: What will make kids want to keep coming back to this program?
Answers revolved around fun, practice being comfortably hard, finding a healthy challenge, and learning teamwork. Although we are unfailingly human and made several mistakes, we never considered the following to be a benefactor of success: Youth being screamed at from the sidelines, hearing profanities, guttural yelling, or shaming. No professional athlete at any level is thanking an adult who was sideline screaming. I also have yet to read of a professional athlete that credits their elementary grade level team as the critical junction of their sports career.
I feel compelled to remind you that if a child makes a mistake, that is a great thing. It means they are learning — or about to learn. And on that note, your child is the one making the mistake. Not you. Only the learner can do the learning. You cannot fix it for them (no matter how loudly you yell).
You may be thinking, ”Well, I am just loud!” or sarcastically, “Sorry I’m so passionate!” Readers, I am all for emotions and believe that feelings are for feeling. But our coaches have a job to do and our youth have one, short, precious childhood. Do you want to fill it with memories of you yelling at them, their teammates, their coach or the ref? Your actions will not guarantee that anyone will become a good player. But it may guarantee that they become a difficult teammate that does not trust their coach. Children echo what they hear and see modeled for them.
I have two children. If they play sports — great. If not — great. My husband and I have had our youth. It’s time for theirs. The only thing you’ll hear me saying on the sideline to them or their teammates is reminiscent of enthusiastic cheering or an empathetic groan. And after the game the only thing you’ll hear me say is, “Thank you, Coach.”
I challenge you to do the same.
Youth sports. Youth before sports.
Let us remember.
Thanking you in anticipation.