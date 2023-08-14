In past Finger Lakes Times essays, I discussed the need to strengthen the rights of nursing home residents and other care-dependent people to be treated with dignity. But what about the rights of all people, at the end of life, to be able to die with dignity?
Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal reintroduced the New York Medical Aid in Dying Act (A995/S2445) in January 2023. Working with the bill’s sponsors in the New York State Legislature, Compassion & Choices, an organization that supports medical aid in dying, led efforts with allied organizations to move the bill in committee. They held six lobby days at the state capitol. A Mother’s Day event featured mothers of adult children and adult children of mothers who have died with needless suffering since the medical aid in dying bill was first introduced in 2016.
The bill would allow — but not require — doctors, upon the request of competent, terminally ill patients, to prescribe medication that would be self-administered for the purpose of hastening the deaths of patients who are suffering and don’t want to endure continued agony. Only patients who are expected to die within six months would be eligible to participate.
Such medical aid in dying is now legal in 11 states and the District of Columbia. Various polls indicate that a majority of Americans support the right to a dignified death and physician aid in dying.
Advocates for the bill in New York said they had received support from enough New York state legislators to pass A995/S2245 in both the Assembly and Senate. But the legislative leadership caved into pressure from the bill’s opponents and prevented a floor vote in both the Assembly and Senate.
Linda F. worked with her physician and with Compassion & Choices to carefully consider her options. With her family, her dog and her physician at her bedside, Linda, who was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, became the first person in Washington to ingest life-ending medications legally obtained under Washington’s Death With Dignity Act. Afterwards, her daughter said, “I know my mother felt at peace knowing she had a choice. That evening we told each other goodbye and shared one last hug. She passed away, simply, quietly and at peace.”
I am familiar with the situation of a woman who was able to obtain a prescription for a lethal dose of drugs in Oregon when it was determined she had terminal lung cancer. She told me that having this prescription gave her peace of mind, knowing she could avoid unbearable suffering in her final days. At the end of her life, she decided not to end her own life because other pain management measures were effective in her care. But she at least had the right to choose how she died.
Wouldn’t it be nice if families could come together to celebrate a life well-lived as a loved one transitions on his or her own terms? Wouldn’t it be nice not to have to stand by helplessly when a suffering family member or friend repeatedly pleads for an end to their misery?
Wouldn’t it be nice if New York became a state where people who have faced terminal illness with resolute dignity and a will to keep living as long as possible are afforded the same dignity when they choose to die on their own terms when there are no more treatment options left?
Don’t New Yorkers deserve the same option of a peaceful death in New York that people have in neighboring New Jersey and Vermont? As Compassion & Choices advised New York’s legislators, “No New Yorker should have to die from choking on their own vomit when people in other states have the compassionate option of medical aid in dying.”
Many health care providers support New York’s Aid in Dying bill because they wish to honor their compassionate and ethical commitments to their patients’ autonomy, and because they have cared for patients who have suffered needlessly at the end of their lives, despite their best attempts to provide these patients with the best available palliative care.
Compassion & Choices said that New York needs an Aid in Dying law “so that no family has to watch their mother starve to death for eleven long torturous days.” Allowing or causing terminally ill people to die of water and food deprivation is legally acceptable, while providing access to prescribed drugs that will quickly and mercifully end their suffering is prohibited. That makes no sense to me.