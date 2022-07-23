Just over a year ago — Monday, June 28, 2021, to be exact — the Police Review Board (PRB) met for the first time; the mayor and several councilors wished it a productive future. Two months later the Police Budget Review Board (PBRB) convened for the first time, with less fanfare, but nonetheless with optimism that its contributions would be valued.
Both boards were entirely voluntary, incurred little expense to the city ($120 for the PRB), and were entirely advisory. While the chief could dismiss its advice, the PRB offered an insight into the whole community’s experience of policing. While City Council could disregard the PBRB’s suggestions, the board as it examined the monthly budgets of the department could do a close auditing and argue for areas of more funding, areas potentially to trim, and ways to make the budget more clear that a busy City Council could not do. These and most city boards and committees are purely advisory and offer perspectives and expertise simply to make Geneva better.
We did not make it a whole year.
The PRB was invalidated, thanks to the Police Union’s lawsuit. The newly empowered conservative members of City Council could not wait to “defund” the PRB; they declined to make a pro-forma (and pro bono) appeal even though they put into jeopardy representative governance. The next time the city makes a ruling you dislike, demand a city-wide referendum (the judge’s ruling left that door wide open); or better, call into question the very existence of any commission or board the Council has created you don’t like. The PRB, even though its members went through extensive training, never had a chance to even test the process. Now, no transparent and effective means of lodging a complaint against the police department exists, except through lawsuits.
Budget season is about to commence for the city. We have a new city manager. And coincidentally, the PBRB was decapitated just before she assumed her duties — the Council, as the FLT put it, “booted” out two members, making the board essentially ineffectual. If there are not enough members for a quorum, the board cannot advance recommendations. Independent advice — perhaps allocating more funds for training, or for community outreach, or holding off on buying a new cruiser — will no longer be formally tendered.
The conservative members of City Council decided they did not like the political views of two members of the PBRB and thus, in a purely Nixonian fashion removed them. Their action was unconstitutional — it was a violation of my First Amendment rights, that is the right to challenge the conduct and actions of the government. (The First Amendment guarantees the right to voice opposition to governmental policies, without fear of retribution; it does not guarantee shooting your mouth off, such as when one councilor threatened to shoot everyone he saw on his computer screen voicing the need for police accountability ... that was two years ago almost to the day!) And wasting no time, with no board to even raise an eyebrow, the GPD is now advertising for new hires.
Perhaps my defense of a councilor and a former police officer who were subjected to harassment by the GPD was too much for some members of Council. But that was just a convenient excuse; as soon as there were five conservative votes, they acted to get rid of what they didn’t like even though they knew little about it. Conveniently, they justified their actions by claiming they simply did not like the two of us because of our views. They could not fault our responsibility to the PBRB, or even our recommendations. As much as they claim that those who support accountability are responsible for divisiveness, it has been their actions that actually foments this apparent divisiveness.
But I wonder about the depth of that divisiveness that these five councilors go on and on about. I attended a Juneteenth celebration where Ontario County Historian Preston Pierce gave a presentation on the celebrations of emancipation in Geneva and the Finger Lakes. These celebrations, which mark a social consciousness, reach much further back from the day Gen. Granger led troops into Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved people that they were free — months after the end of the Civil War, and nearly 2 1/2 years after Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Emancipation was celebrated well before Frederick Douglass spoke in Geneva; as Dr. Pierce outlined the history of celebrating emancipation reached back to the 1830s, shortly after New York sate ended slavery in 1827.
The advisory review boards that the city’s own youth created in the aftermath of the lynching of George Floyd belongs to that lineage. Most Geneva residents, thinking in that long historical view, one that parallels the women’s suffrage movement, would no doubt celebrate this. The deeply conservative members of City Council, with their petulant behavior and their strange (fiscally irresponsible) attachment to the police union, and failure to actually be accountable to real misconduct in the form of harassment and mismanagement, are simply anachronistic, to put it nicely. But there is something deeper — they are deeply terrified of change, hence they have offered nothing of substance to the city.
It is odd that accountability is such a dangerous word for some — as no doubt abolition was for some 200 years ago — but thinking of the long arc of history, it bends toward justice, the abolition of brutality, and real emancipation.