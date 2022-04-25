Just five pages long, the 209 Investigation Committee Report reads like a summary document and lacks important details with no new information to help us understand the very serious allegations of misconduct levied against former Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson and other county employees.
The 209 Investigation Committee was formed by the Ontario County Board of Supervisors in September 2021 to conduct an inquiry into the conduct and performance of the Ontario County sheriff and others in his administration. After seven months of work, no evidence was presented in the report to back up multiple claims of inappropriate workplace behavior by the former sheriff.
A careful reading of the 209 Report does not lead one to conclude that Sheriff Henderson engaged in sexual harassment, as was alluded to in statements made to the press by county officials last fall. If the 209 Committee uncovered evidence of sexual harassment by the former sheriff, why was this not made clear in its report? As no criminal charges have been brought forward, one can assume that no laws were violated.
Yet county leaders demanded that the popularly elected sheriff resign, which he did in late September 2021, even before the 209 Committee began its work in earnest. Forcing the resignation of a popularly elected Sheriff before the public was able to digest the facts of the case against him was just plain wrong. It felt then — and reads now — like a political hatchet job.
None of us should accept or tolerate harassment in the workplace. The 209 Report outlines a new structure and internal policies that have been put in place to protect those who report harassment without fear of retaliation.
It is striking that it took so long for the county administration to take these steps.
It is clear from reading the 209 Report that the sheriff’s office had one set of policies and procedures for handling sexual harassment complaints while other county departments had another — and that the existence of a sexual harassment committee in the sheriff’s office was unknown to county officials until the 209 Committee investigation. The sheriff’s office was free to conduct its own internal investigations long before Sheriff Henderson took office.
The Board of Supervisors and county administrators bear some responsibility for allowing this for so many years. How many other complaints of harassment and inappropriate workplace behavior went unanswered? Reading between the lines of the 209 Report, one could conclude that sheriff’s office employees had long held concerns about how internal investigations relating to policy violations were handled.
If there is a silver lining in this sordid story, I would say that in 2022 Ontario County officials finally got serious about harassment in the workplace. There is official acknowledgment that claims of harassment deserve an impartial hearing without retaliation, and that county employees who engage in such unacceptable behavior will be held accountable.
This episode has shed light on many troubling aspects of county government. It was wrong to force a popularly elected sheriff to resign before the facts of the case against him were made public. And, it was wrong for the Board of Supervisors to use the cover of executive sessions to discuss the merits of this case.
We deserve to know the truth and facts of this case so we can make our own determination as to the conduct of the former sheriff and others in the department. The 209 Report left many questions unanswered.