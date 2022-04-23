April is National Organ Donor Month, a commemoration I only recently have appreciated.
In October 2020, after the arrival of the pandemic and before any vaccines were available to anyone, I was the extremely fortunate recipient of both a transplanted kidney and pancreas. Without my donor, an unknown person in their mid-30s, and all those individuals working outside their home during the pandemic, I would not be sharing this story of their legacies and my good fortune.
A legacy organ donor is a deceased person who made it known to their loved ones of their desire to donate immediately upon death. The pancreas, heart and eyes can only be transplanted from a recently deceased donor. A living organ donor is a person who offers to provide an organ, such as a kidney or a portion of their liver, while still alive and in good health. A donor does not need to be related or even know the person receiving their organs. Both my kidney and pancreas come from the same very recently deceased unknown legacy donor.
Organ donation was not new to me. In 1978, my father died at the age of 42 on an early Sunday morning. It also was my mother’s birthday. Just after my younger brother, sister and I clustered with her in Geneva General Hospital’s Emergency Department, I found his eye donor card in his wallet. A few weeks later we received a letter informing us Dad’s eyes had been transplanted successfully. Knowing his intended donation was well-received was a blessing for all of us.
Strangely enough, 42 years later, on the exact same date as my father’s death and mother’s birthday, I became the recipient of transplanted organs.
The timely procurement, transport, and delivery of donated organs is one of the many detailed factors used to determine if the donor’s organs and the hopeful recipient are a good match for one another. Some donated organs stay in a particular region of the country; others travel by air from one region to the next, escorted by medical professionals. My organs were considered local and did not require airplane transportation.
My attentive endocrinologist introduced the idea of organ transplant while refilling my insulin prescription over 15 years ago during a routine visit. I cried. In May of 2019, both she and the nephrologist following my chronic kidney disease advised, during separate appointments, it was time to schedule the evaluations required to determine my eligibility for transplant. By early fall, I had cleared all the tests and was “listed.” The unknown period of waiting for a transplant match began ticking.
The first call came two days before Thanksgiving 2019. I was asked to be an alternate candidate for organs expected to become available. I said yes and immediately shifted from planning for guests to preparing for a hospital departure.
Unfortunately for the first recipient in line and me, this set of donated organs was not suitable for transplant. Fortunately, I never had to leave home.
When the covid pandemic landed on all of us in the spring of 2020, I began avoiding grocery stores, gas stations, entertainment venues, and in-door social invitations. Online meetings made it possible for me to continue working while my husband ventured into the outside world and returned with our necessaries and desirables. We were managing comfortably. However, we still relied on postal and office workers, attendants, truckers, and cashiers who did not have the option to work in their sweatpants behind a computer screen. Without them, prescriptions and medical supplies would not have arrived, and doctor appointments and required monthly blood draws could not have been accomplished.
During the summer of 2020, new requirements to be on the list for matching organs had to be met, and it was mid-September before my name was listed as seeking organs once again. Within days the next call came, but it was mutually determined this was not my opportunity. This call prompted all of us to make very practical personal and professional preparations.
One week later, “the call” came. On the drive to the hospital, my husband, two children and I spoke together. We all knew once I was admitted to the hospital no family member or friend could visit me until discharge due to pandemic protocols. We also agreed my husband would speak to both children and my mother after I had received the organs and he had spoken with the surgeon.
By now, I knew people who were set for surgery but returned home because some final detail about their hopeful match was not acceptable and the transplant did not take place.
After 10 days of expert medical attention in a wing dedicated entirely to caring only for kidney, pancreas, liver, and small bowel transplant donors and recipients, I was discharged with two new organs, no insulin, and a large bag full of medications and instructions. With determination and the help of others, my family and I all made it through the first days at home.
Each time we re-entered the hospital setting for frequent follow-up visits and procedures, we were greeted by parking and wheelchair attendants, checked for any covid symptoms, and attended to by the masked voices of receptionists, security personnel, pharmacists, nurses, phlebotomists, and volunteers all doing their in-person jobs. At home, family and friends visited through our screen door, and visiting nurses, occupational and physical therapists followed their mandated protocols for masking, sanitizing, and wearing protective attire to evaluate my needs inside our house. None of these providers had a choice to do their jobs virtually.
My new organs and I have had 18 strong months together. My daily routines are unbelievably easier. While I am still carefully monitored, I take fewer medications, don’t use insulin, or even check my blood sugars — and I never worry or even wonder when dialysis might begin. Every day I am eternally thankful for all who provided me in-person, virtual, and spiritual support.
Don’t let the pandemic stop you. MAKE ORGAN DONATION YOUR LEGACY! It is an invaluable gift of life in our time of amazing medicine delivered by astonishingly dedicated people.