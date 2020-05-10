Nursing homes already were America’s shame when Donald Trump became our president, but neither Trump, Hillary Clinton, nor incumbents or their challengers for other political offices campaigned for nursing home reform.
They knew or should have known about studies that concluded that 10 percent of nursing home caregivers have physically abused, and 40 percent have psychologically abused nursing home residents in the United States (These studies are based on information provided by the caregivers themselves, after being assured of anonymity). If you include neglect as well as abuse, one nationwide survey in 2010 indicated about 50 percent of nursing home caregivers admitted they have mistreated residents.
They knew or should have known the federal Office of Inspector General had recently studied people admitted to nursing homes for Medicare rehabilitation services. One-third of them subsequently suffered from preventable harm, which required prolonged nursing home stays or hospitalization, caused permanent injury, necessitated life-sustaining intervention or resulted in death.
If the experiences of people admitted for short-term care are often awful, consider the plight of even more vulnerable long-term care nursing home residents suffering from preventable pressure ulcers (bedsores), dehydration, malnutrition, nasogastric and catheter tube misuse, excessive psychiatric drugging, preventable injuries, inadequate medical and hygiene care, and/or brutality or humiliation by some caregivers who are callous and sometimes even sadistic.
I continue to believe that camera monitoring, already in use at some nursing homes, should be implemented at all places caring for our most vulnerable citizens to help detect and prevent mistreatment. Without camera monitoring, fear of reprisals, sometimes violent ones, are realities that often prevent the reporting of abuse or neglect by many conscientious and dedicated but fearful caregivers, or by residents and their families.
Here in New York, audits by the state Comptroller’s Office concluded the state health department has been too slow to penalize nursing homes for negligent care, often choosing not to levy fines, or choosing to levy fines so weak they don’t deter abuses, or to take several years to impose penalties. And whether Republicans or Democrats controlled the State Senate, bills that would require specific nursing staffing ratios for nursing homes were unsuccessful. Similar situations existed in other states.
Trump inherited this mess. It seems most people either believe he can do nothing right or do nothing wrong. By contrast, in past essays I have praised him for his stand on issues such as the need for pressuring Mexico to enforce our border security, withdrawing from the disastrous nuclear treaty with Iran, increased support for Israel, and expansion of veterans’ benefits prior to the coronavirus crisis. I also have criticized him on some of his other policies, including those that have harmed vulnerable people, animals and our environment.
Trump deserves criticism for not only ignoring our nursing home tragedy, which most Republican and Democrat politicians also have done, but for making this situation worse.
During the Trump administration, the severity of federal fines imposed on nursing homes in response to inadequate care has dropped considerably. An Obama-era regulation prohibiting nursing homes from requiring residents or their families to sign binding arbitration agreements that would relinquish the right to later sue a facility for harming a resident hasn’t been activated by the Trump administration.
The Trump administration is dismantling regulations developed to enforce the Nursing Home Reform Law, which was signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1987. This law established federal standards of care for nursing homes that participate in Medicaid and Medicare. It also established a survey system with unannounced visits to assure compliance and penalties for nursing homes providing substandard care.
All this while many of even Trump’s most vocal critics either approve by their silence his nursing home policies or, whether politicians support or oppose Trump’s other policies, they support his nursing home policies because of the support they receive from nursing home owners or organizations. I was especially disappointed to learn that U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), usually a strong advocate in Congress for nursing home residents, nevertheless helped arrange a call to federal regulators from lobbyists for Iowa’s nursing home industry to thank them for lowering fines resulting from substandard care.
And, even though about 40 percent of all Americans will spend time as nursing home residents, few of us ask politicians to advocate for meaningful nursing home reform.
Presently, our nursing homes, where thousands of deaths have been linked to COVID-19, have become ground zero of the coronavirus crisis. While both respectable and not-so-respectable nursing homes have experienced COVID-19 infections of both residents and staff, these outbreaks have been aggravated by shortages of necessary supplies including protective masks and gloves, inadequate infection control practices, understaffing, weakening of inspection standards and penalties, and other problems described in this essay.
An investigation in 2018 by USA Today and the Boston Globe included disclosure of VA documents showing that 60 of our country’s 133 VA nursing homes received the lowest ratings — only one out of five stars.
The older I get, the more aware I am that a nursing home can be in anyone’s future. Some of my own relatives and friends, living and deceased, are or were nursing home residents. Some of my relatives and friends are or have been nursing home employees. Nursing home residents, employees and volunteers are included in my thoughts and prayers, especially in these difficult and challenging times.
A more responsible and sensitive attitude by government and the larger community is needed to help overcome the deprivation of a persistently ignored part of our society. When the pandemic subsides and some semblance of normalcy returns, let’s make the achievement of excellence in nursing home care a permanent national priority.