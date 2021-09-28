I am a parent of Waterloo Central School District students. I am a concerned parent for our district, directing this message to the school district, protesters, parents and news outlets, in an effort to describe another parent’s perspective of the recent protest events.
I want to first thank the Waterloo school district for their professionalism on how they handled the protests that occurred on Sept. 17. Although the school district was portrayed as being unfair by social media and news outlets, they did everything they were supposed to do. The reality is that district policies were followed. Both student and athletic handbooks were followed. The same handbooks that students signed and agreed to. The school district not only did what they were supposed to do, they also placed child safety inside the school first. I thank them for that.
Secondly, I want to say how disappointed I am in our local news outlets. FingerLakes1, in particular. They reported throughout the day on the events unfolding at the high school. What they reported was biased. It was only from the views of the protesters. I truly felt like I was reading the National Enquirer. All they did was report what protesters and the parent protesters were saying, making the school seem negligent. Knowing the school would not be able to comment, they portrayed the school only from the protester perspective.
This is a public school, if they wanted to report true unbiased news, they could have gone to the school website to look at the Code of Conduct and read the handbooks to appreciate that what the school did was appropriate. They chose not to. Instead, they reported false information, only to further heighten an emotionally driven situation. I have since dropped their site from my phone and encourage others to do so. We as a community, should have expectations that we receive only true news.
Lastly, I want to talk to the parents that attended and helped to organize that protest. I understand you want change. There are right and wrong ways. Sept. 17 you chose the wrong way.
I want you to know what the student perspective was from inside the school. When you chose to incite this protest, and to participate in the protest, it was no longer a student protest. You used those students to get your message heard. After receiving calls from my children and reviewing texts from students in the school, I want you to know what you actually managed to accomplish. You made the children inside the school feel unsafe! The middle-schoolers were just plain scared. Your “peaceful” protest led to very worried children. My children, who have classes in the high school were afraid to go over. Their minds were filled with “what-ifs.” If that wasn’t enough, the emotionally charged protest then led to middle-schoolers being further scared by a gun threat.
Your protest wasn’t peaceful by any means. I need to go pick up my children up from school because they no longer feel safe. You and your actions crossed a line. While I understand you were trying to get a message through, you must know that you left collateral damage. You took education away from my children, and you made them afraid to go to school. Ironically, that day you became their “bully.” How dare you. All you have done is spread anger and this needs to stop. Sometimes people try to fight for something so hard, that they start to not realize who they hurt.
Well, on Sept. 17, you hurt my children. So now, I am standing up for them.
As a community we need to protect ALL our children. We need to find ways to work together, peacefully and with love to support them. We should not be spreading emotionally driven anger. I am asking that we move forward and find a way to do this, peacefully. I am asking that these social media groups that spread gossip and more anger stop.
We are parents and we need to do better! As a community we need to do better! I am willing to help in any way to come to a resolution. I ask now that more parents stand up, with me, be heard, that we want all of this stopped now. No more protesting during the school hours. No more anger.