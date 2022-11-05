Past “Guest Appearances” of mine have dealt with topics such as pedestrian bridges, walkability, new urbanism, and complete streets — streets made with people in mind.
It is now quite pleasing to see forward thinking designs for a physically utilized environment in downtown Geneva. In fact, I like to comb for opinions on social media so as I do to see how residents of the city feel about the new pedestrian infrastructure along the old arterial of 5&20, I see comments such as “I get it” or I “can’t wait to walk it” and “maybe I’ll leave the car at home on a nice day now and ride a bike.” They reflect a new, positive outlook toward pedestrian friendly circuits near the lake.
As a grad student in 2000 in the City and Regional Planning program at the University of Pennsylvania, classes under Eugenie Birch, PhD, and the late Seymour Mandelbaum were geared toward challenging students to create pervading spirits of place or, as Mandelbaum advised, asking how information moves through communities.
Both in and through brief teachings of that time perhaps no place other than my own childhood home of Geneva inspired visions combined with those words and were the placement for those directions or challenges. I, personally, never came up with ideas for Geneva’s walkability but I just felt some momentum toward doing something.
Coincidentally, a pedestrian bridge idea 10 years after that class was the closest I had to anything to push an idea of addressing pedestrian safety. I was both mocked and praised for it in the comments of the newspaper, back then in January 2011. It was empowering to see the comments at least used as a barometer toward some kind of envisioned solution.
Alas, professional designers and the community may have taken over some of my simplistic goals of a pedestrian bridge. A real plan emerged in them. Seriously, the architects and engineers who worked with past city managers and city councilors over the last decade, along with various design charrettes and committees that participated, ought to be deeply congratulated — because there are now incredible “place made” intentions as the actual norm.
These in time will retell Geneva’s story of its ownership of new urbanism. That is, toward these design philosophies of planners, and toward placemaking distinctly, with newly generated space born of excellent collaboration: the pedestrian is now celebrated, superseding even the automobile, and not the other way around. These spaces may be argued as new living, breathing spaces both sanctified and rectified from the historic remnants of a derelict arterial highway.
This begs to ask a further question: Why does downtown Geneva need now — or why did it ever need — to be bypassed by an arterial highway? In the 1950s perhaps it made sense, but if you look at the downtown now, there are greater augmented measures for safety, especially for pedestrians. I will feel safer walking in Geneva now than I do walking in Canandaigua, my adopted community. It’s mostly due to how the new Geneva design intentionally slows down traffic and creates a buffer between vehicular momentum vs. human foot motion. It’s prolific, and it’s genius! Even I will now admit this: It works as well, if not better, than a mere pedestrian bridge.
And, just like that, the arterial is no more!