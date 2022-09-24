I first learned about McKay Everett when I read a story written by his mother, Paulette Everett-Norman, that appeared in “Comfort from Beyond: Real Life Experiences of Hope in the Face of Loss,” titled “McKay’s Pennies.” I also read Paulette’s book “Waltz with Insanity: A Mother’s Story About the Murder of Her Son and the Process of Healing Through Faith” (2004), which I reviewed for the Finger Lakes Times about eight years ago. Paulette is also a co-author of “Deadly Betrayal: The Kidnapping and Murder of McKay Everett” (2007).
I wrote about McKay, beginning with my Times book review. Once I began these writings, I started to find pennies far more frequently than ever before, often in unexpected places like under my bed pillow or in my shoes. At times when I’m having a bad day, lo and behold I’ll spot a shiny penny. I then say, “Thank you, McKay.” I now regard McKay as one of my guardian angels. I’ve shared these experiences with Paulette. She, too, believes McKay is watching over me — just as he continues to watch over her and others.
Nineteen years ago, Hilton Crawford was executed in Texas for the 1995 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old McKay Everett, the beloved son of Carl and Paulette Everett. Crawford was a family friend McKay trusted. McKay referred to Crawford as “Uncle Hilty.”
When McKay was in the first grade, his grandmother gave him a handful of pennies. McKay became a penny collector. “It became a kind of ongoing family project to find pennies with McKay,” his mother said. McKay also enjoyed Sunday School and Church and playing hymns on the family’s piano.
In the weeks after the murder, Paulette begged God for comfort she doubted really existed. One morning as Paulette was about to pull out of her driveway she realized she left her sunglasses in the house. When she returned to her car, she noticed a single shiny penny on the armrest. A few days later, Paulette saw another penny on her porch. She told Carl, “I know this sounds weird, but I think McKay’s been here.” McKay’s friend, Ryan, told Paulette, “I found four pennies in front of my locker. I’m sure McKay left them there.”
Paulette’s sister Pam was one of McKay’s favorite people. He enjoyed visiting her on her Mississippi farm. The summer after McKay’s death, Pam rolled the family Jeep but somehow avoided a stalled truck in the road, and she sustained only minor injuries. A strange force had seemed to push Pam back into her seat while the Jeep was flipping over, keeping her from being ejected from the Jeep. At the hospital, Pam asked a nurse to remove her shoes because she felt gravel in them. It wasn’t gravel. Two pennies, one from each shoe, fell out.
McKay loved books. After his death, Paulette and Carl visited Montgomery College, trying to decide whether to keep McKay’s collection of novels, histories and the classics, or donate them to the college’s library, when Paulette spotted a shiny penny outside the college’s administration building. Montgomery College acquired McKay’s books.
Twenty-seven years after McKay’s death, Paulette told me McKay’s pennies from Heaven are still coming, usually when she is experiencing stress in her life. She believes these pennies are a sign of “God’s love, shown to us through friends, the Bible, prayers, and pennies from angels.” Other relatives and friends of McKay also are still finding McKay’s pennies.
Paulette is president and founder of the Samuel McKay Everett Foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to the prevention of crimes against children through education of children, their families and their communities. (www.protectingchildren.com)
Currently, she is also an administrative assistant to the director of Eagles Nest Ministry of Conroe, Texas, a re-entry program that helps felons returning to the community from prison. The Ministry helps released prisoners with housing, jobs, transportation and other support services. A strong advocate for victims of crime, Paulette also recognized that once they have served their prison sentences, offenders should have another chance to lead law-abiding lives.
The day I wrote this essay, I woke up in the morning to find a penny beside my bed. I said, “Thank you, McKay.” I had been thinking about writing this essay, and another penny from McKay prompted me to do so right away.