I am writing to voice my disappointment that the City Council took a pass at the Dec. 1 Council meeting on taking a position on the River’s Edge Capital development of the former American Legion property. I was disappointed with the off-hand dismissal of Councilor Ken Camera’s concerns.
Like many I am in opposition to the PILOT proposal for River’s Edge Capital. To grant a PILOT would violate the City’s fiduciary responsibilities to its taxpayers. It also raises the question of accountability of the IDA to the City Council and, by extension, to city taxpayers. The city is not in a financial condition to reduce or waive taxes, particularly when the city will be bearing increased expenditures servicing the new development — from road maintenance due to increased traffic, police and fire coverage, infrastructure building, and a host of other concerns.
There is no other property on the north end of Seneca Lake that is currently available for substantial development comparable to the Legion property. As many have noted in the Finger Lakes Times, there is no other place that the development company can move its proposal to nor are the projects as they fitfully move ahead in Canandaigua comparable. Though River’s Edge may claim otherwise, if its capitalization is inadequate to match the proposed development so that it requires a PILOT, then that raises serious questions about the company’s ability to carry through creating a development that not only matches but enhances the site and is sustainable over decades. If they simply are seeking tax breaks to increase their return on investment, then you should see this request for a PILOT as for what it then would be: a form of extortion.
There is no firm commitment — at least none has been reported — of building the 50 condominiums. Rather, building private condominiums is described as the third or fourth phase of development that may never materialize — hence a loss of tax revenue that will add to the loss of revenue if a PILOT is granted. That loss is compounded over the span of 15 or 20 years. The depreciating durability of a hotel, for example, in 20 years, adds to that compounded loss. The statements from River’s Edge do not inspire confidence: asking for PILOT to address “unanticipated cost of construction” ... how many homeowners seeking to renovate get such a break? Waiting for the financials of the project to “stabilize” in 15 year is yet another warning sign for this observer ... all this when asking for a nearly $7 million tax abatement.
One must also look at the issues of equity in granting a PILOT. It may serve well-off investors, developers, and consumers; however, the loss of tax revenues, as demonstrated in the proposed municipal budget for 2022, directly affects those who depend on city services and programs. As those services and programs disappear, the city becomes increasingly unbalanced in terms of who benefits and who does not. The claim that some 20 to 30 full-time, and another 10 or 20 part-time jobs may be created by the development (in the hotel and restaurant) does not amount to a robust economic boom — most of those jobs will be minimum-wage to lower-wage jobs; better than none, certainly, but fundamentally exploitative.
As in many coastal cities, waterfront property is a highly contended space — developers seek it for private developments, municipalities often, but not always, seek to preserve it for public use. While the Legion site is not a “public” site (despite its long history of providing some amenities to Genevans), Geneva has for decades not invested in public spaces: there is no municipal swimming pool nor is there a municipal public beach that is fully accessible to Geneva residents (no, I am not advocating for a marina, which would make the Foundry cleanup look like a coffee-spill). The north side of Geneva remains a food desert (no, a franchise donut shop does not count), and city parks are largely minimally maintained (due to budget constraints). We know municipal taxes go elsewhere (a third of the municipal budget goes to the police department), we also know that the lake is increasingly the domain of those who can access it. Like the lake, the city is fast becoming a place amenable only to those who can access it.
This is not an argument against River’s Edge Capital or any other entity proposing a development. Nor is it a NIMBY issue, or even whining about the heavy tax burden many Geneva residents face. It is to point to the consequences of granting a PILOT program for this particular site, the inequities of such programs, and to urge our elected officials to oppose it.