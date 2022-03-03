Play ball!
Enough of MLB Incorporated and the Players’ Association. Enough pompous monarchs and creeps of culture who steal the game from us all.
Owner profits and “superstar salaries” cause double-digit prices for a brew, a hot dog and slab of pizza. They’ve stolen our leisure from us.
Eliminate the egotism of “owning” a part of America’s pastime, when we know it belongs to all of us. Enough pampered players who prostitute their talent for more money than they or their families will ever need, even taking into account the limited time to make their bundle of loot for retirement. Where’s the gratitude for the good fortune and talent to play baseball for a living?
Let’s return America’s pastime to us to enjoy on a lazy Sunday or leisurely evening after work. Being there for the love of the game. No need for noisy Steinbrenners and their silent partners.
Enough wheeling and dealing for talent to win a World Series. Like cream, let talent rise to the top. Let’s get excited by clutch hits, and razzle-dazzle plays like Derek Jeter racing from shortstop across the first-base line as he backhanded a wide throw from the outfield and flipped it to the catcher Jorge Posada for the out at the plate in a playoff game. It’s the team efforts that make the game.
Watch marvels of athletics explode on the field as we lavish in the pleasure of the game, whether it’s calm or exciting, awestruck by those who play the game with passion and grace — each pitch, every play, no matter what inning, because it’s never over ’til the last out.
Oh, don’t you love those ninth-inning comebacks, or relievers like Mariano Rivera with fastballs whistling by the batter, ’til the last pitch of the final inning?
Honor Jackie Robinson with the commitment to never put any player through the grief he suffered for being a Black man who played amazing baseball.
Let municipalities own the teams. Pay players a good salary while keeping prices for admission to the ballpark accessible to anyone. Pay a living wage to those who set the stage for us to enjoy the game. Going to a ballgame ought not cost the price of a weekend vacation.
Keep the price of beverages, sausages and sushi within the park so that the average fan can afford a meal while enjoying the game, and vendors can make a living wage.
Each inning with extra-base hits, Ks, steals, DPs, walks and balks. Umps looking for errors and the mischief of the likes of the Niekro brothers, throwing tainted balls as well as knucklers. Nine innings or more of kicking back your feet, or biting your nails at the edge of your seat.
And, when the game is over, exiting with fellow fans, no matter what team you rooted for, because it was a helluva game. Players and fans. Coaches and umps. In community, celebrating the game.
Let’s bring old-timers back for a couple of innings to honor them today, for what they gave us in their prime. To appreciate their youthful spirits, long after they’ve retired to pursue lives and opportunities appropriate to their talents. Revered elders, as they rejoin the community of fans, as the next generation comes to the plate.
Celebrate the no-hitter. Or a grand slam. Or be outraged by the umpire’s call. Enjoy the rhythm and pace of leisure and play.
Give the game back to us. Let’s have “dollar days” when we can afford a slice of pizza and a brew, as we have at Auburn’s Falcon Park, watching the Doubledays play single-A ball up until a couple of years ago.
Bring the game back home to us all.
Play ball!