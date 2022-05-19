Mr. Mitchell,
I read your recent Guest Appearance titled “You play with the cards you’re dealt — even when running a police department” (Times, May 7-8) and I have to say you do not fully understand the issue at hand.
You stated that the image of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra branded with GPD tattooed on her forehead that was on display for all to see in the Geneva Police Department in the spring of 2022 has nothing to do with femicide or our society’s rape culture.
What exactly do you know about the topic of femicide or rape, Mr. Mitchell? (crickets) Don’t you think you should know something about rape or femicide before you purport to say that Salamendra’s disfigured image has nothing to do with these subjects? I would say you should.
Where did you go to graduate school, Mr. Mitchell? What did you study that makes you an expert on workplace harassment and violence against women? The truth is you don’t know one thing about any of these topics, so you should stay silent and let someone speak who has some background in the subject.
I, for one, have a master’s degree in clinical psychology and studied rape, sexual abuse, substance abuse, harassment, and many other topics in my graduate degree program. I also worked as a mental health professional for seven years and counseled many women who had been raped, abused, and harassed. I know the signs of a relationship that is about to grow violent, and in my professional opinion a picture of a woman with a brand on her is paramount to reducing her to an entity that is owned, in this case by the GPD.
Once owned, an entity (or in this case, the woman) lacks independence and is often subjected to violence because its owner no longer regards the person as a human being. So, you see, what happened to Laura Salamendra is a precursor to possible violence against her. It shows that the GPD thinks they own her (or at least they want to), and it shows that they despise her, because why else would a GPD employee put a picture like this up on a computer screen in a room for everyone to gawk at? Feeling like you own a person and harboring intense anger towards that person are precursors to violence.
But the part of your article that bothered me the most was the last sentence that started: “So, given that there has been questionable behavior on both sides …” like you had previously made that point apparent (you had not).
I want to know what questionable behavior Councilor Salamendra has engaged in. I know you talked about what the GPD has done to her, but what has she done to them or any other city official of Geneva? Nothing at all.
She has many opinions. Yes, she does have points of view that the GPD and the city find distasteful because it requires them to take some responsibility and be transparent, but that is not questionable behavior.
So, what behavior exactly are you referring to regarding Councilor Salamendra? I would really like to know because all I have heard around Geneva are a bunch of accusations that have no basis in fact or evidence to support them.
I want to know why so many people are examining Salamendra’s behavior, yet they don’t want to examine police behavior and they are the ones carrying guns and badges? You would think someone carrying a gun would require extra supervision of his or her work behavior since they hold a lethal weapon. But no, people would rather focus on Laura Salamendra and her opinions.
The truth about Salamendra is she is a tireless city councilor who has worked very hard for Ward 5 and the city in general the past two years by pushing for transparency and accountability in the GPD and in the city government. That’s what is going on here, Pete. I just thought you should know.
Sincerely,
Penny Hankins