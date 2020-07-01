An open letter to the City Of Geneva Council:
Council Members,
Community policing is perhaps the most important and effective way to deter, solve and manage crime within a jurisdiction. I understand the frustration and concern that many people are having, but it seems as though there is a misunderstanding of what will actually solve the problem.
I have attached an article from the Community Oriented Policing Services unit of the U.S. Department of Justice. I encourage you to read the entire document before making any decisions, but for your convenience I will cite specific quotations from the article to support my points.
Resources and finances
Decreasing staffing makes it difficult for officers to have a neighborhood focused presence, in turn reducing the amount of positive interactions with the community.
If anything, increasing positive relationships and interactions with the police requires MORE funding. The “defund the police” narrative only makes it more difficult to allocate funding to training, community events, an important technology that can strengthen the partnerships between police and their community.
“Resources and finances: Agencies have to devote the necessary human and financial resources to support community policing to ensure that problem-solving efforts are robust and that partnerships are sustained and effective.”
The more officers and funding the department has, the more involved and ingrained in the community they can become. Giving the police department adequate funding to accomplish the community oriented policing model is the most effective way to ensure the strengthening of the police and community relationship.
Neighborhood initiative
Further, as a citizen in Geneva, in an ideal world, each neighborhood within the city would have a dedicated officer to patrol that area on each of the shifts. These officers would come to know the folks in the neighborhood they serve. They would be able to hear their concerns and help to thwart the causes of crime based on the crime triangle. They would be trusted problem solvers to reach a common goal of peace and unity within the city. We need this now, more than ever.
“Geographic assignment of officers — With community policing, there is a shift to the long-term assignment of officers to specific neighborhoods or areas. Geographic deployment plans can help enhance customer service and facilitate more contact between police and citizens, thus establishing a strong relationship and mutual accountability. Beat boundaries should correspond to neighborhood boundaries, and other government services should recognize these boundaries when coordinating government public-service activities.”
Problem solving
Along with the above, it is important to understand that there are immediate and controllable factors that increase public safety issues. The problem solving model helps to alleviate these factors, and mitigate them BEFORE they turn into a public safety issue. Giving officers the resources, training and funding to be able to solve problems is paramount to the community policing model. If these factors can be mitigated by positive, proactive policing, a safer, and more unified community will prevail.
“Community policing emphasizes proactive problem solving in a systematic and routine fashion. Rather than responding to crime only after it occurs, community policing encourages agencies to proactively develop solutions to the immediate underlying conditions contributing to public safety problems. Problem solving must be infused into all police operations and guide decision- making efforts.”
Technology
The use of technology to reach the community and disseminate information is incredibly important, having dedicated people to pass along credible and correct information will help to dispel any inconsistencies with the truth. Having a good social media/community outreach team is imperative to successful policing in the 21st century. It also will help the two-way communication and facilitate positive interactions between the police and the community.
“Community policing is information-intensive, and technology plays a central role in helping to provide ready access to quality information. Accurate and timely information makes problem-solving efforts more effective and ensures that officers are informed about the crime and community conditions of their beat. In addition, technological enhancements can greatly assist with improving two-way communication with citizens and in developing agency accountability systems and performance outcome measures.”
Facilitating a well-rounded, community-based police department requires financial support. In order to achieve the geographical, technological and problem solving goals of community policing, the police NEED FUNDING AND PERSONNEL. If the goal of this resolution is to help keep the public safe, and to create a better community, you will consider these points before “defunding the police.”
Let us, as a community, increase positive interactions with the police. Let us not forget the goal of unity. Act in the best interest of the community in the long run, not in a knee-jerk, emotional way. I understand the frustration, but defunding the police is NOT the solution. In fact, it will be detrimental to public safety.