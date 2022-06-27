The Jan. 6, 2021, riot was practice. The undisciplined rabble, goaded by an outgoing president, rampaged through the Capitol Building during the confirmation process of President Joseph Biden. With no proof and all legal challenges dismissed, the right-wing insurrectionists, aided and abetted by opportunistic congressional reps and one Texas senator, continued their efforts to overturn the presidential election of 2020 and undermine democracy in America.
MAGA devotees captured a media moment. And now, a deliberate investigation into the actions on that day has uncovered where responsibilities lay.
On Jan. 6, after the riot, a sobbing woman was being comforted. She shouted to news cameras, “This is the revolution.”
The leaders of the MAGA shock troops are debriefing and planning their next moves to bully American democracy. Some Republicans, fearful of increased diversity, have enacted laws to make it more difficult to vote in many states. While the current political structure is flawed, most Americans believe in the Bill of Rights, the right to vote, and the rule of law.
Money is the unholy sacrament of American political life today. In 2010, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, the Supreme Court held that the free-speech clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting independent expenditures for political campaigns by corporations, including nonprofit corporations, labor unions, and other associations. Corporations have “free speech rights like individuals.” Money is speech.
And, the 2nd Amendment is not simply about the “right to bear arms,” but to fight a government that is moving toward a more diverse representation. Marginalized communities are de-colonizing and asserting themselves politically. Many in these communities are electing representatives who better represent their interests. This is scaring the bejeebers out of white supremacists. The population of the United States and world is becoming “more colorful.”
As a result, racist terrorism continues its arc from the early days of the republic through the era of the KKK; Wounded Knee, S.D., in 1890 and 1973; the Tulsa Race massacre; Timothy McVeigh in Oklahoma City; Dylan Roof in South Carolina; and the recent massacre of 10 Black people in Buffalo by an avowed racist. Gun violence and white supremacy is bleeding America’s body and soul.
The colonization of America continued with the westward expansion from sea to shining sea, made easier by the iron horse. Indian nations were overrun and treaties ignored. Mid-19th century, the Republican Party arose as the Whig Party imploded on a variety of issues, including “eventual secession from the union.” It is ironic that Republicans started as a progressive movement before moving to their current obstructionist and authoritarian politics.
It would be a mistake to think that Republicans are unified around the 45th president. Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyoming), Dan Newhouse (Washington), Adam Kinzinger (Illinois) and others have courageously challenged Trump’s antics and his role leading up to and inciting the Jan. 6 riot in D.C. Fear of “white replacement” among Republicans continues to be fueled by lies and distortions.
Republicans and Democrats at the local level, in Seneca County and the Finger Lakes, tend to have their feet on the ground when dealing with issues closer to home. The agenda includes the Cayuga Nation, agriculture, tourism, Seneca Meadows landfill, protecting the Finger Lakes, and maintaining social and structural infrastructure for a healthy and economically thriving region. Elected officials at the county, town and village levels tend to work for the common good of their constituents. However, it is clear that the loud and aggressive evangelists for Trump have managed to cow those who want reasoned conservative leadership.
The January 6 Committee is wrapping up its investigation of the attack on the capitol. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and former Attorney General William Barr have stated there was no basis for Trump’s claims of election fraud.
On Jan. 5, 2021, an aide of then-Vice President Mike Pence testified to the committee, warning the Secret Service that President Trump would turn against the vice president, creating a security risk.
The takeaway of the January 6 Committee: Trump and his cronies’ attempted a coup to overturn the 2020 election. There is new footage of insurrectionists claimed that Trump wanted them there. MAGA members of Congress sought a preemptive presidential pardon for their actions.
The former president and MAGA Republicans played a direct role in planning, promoting, and paying for a horrific, violent attack on the government that left six people dead.
The same sinister forces behind Jan. 6 will attempt again to sabotage and overturn the elections in 2022, ’24 and ’26 — anytime the outcome doesn’t go their way.
Bernie Sanders said, “A guy named Adolf Hitler won an election in 1932. He won an election, and 50 million people died as a result of that election in World War II, including 6 million Jews. So what I learned as a little kid is that politics is, in fact, very important.”