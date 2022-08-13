Former Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio is now Pope Francis I. He chose the name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi (1182-1226), who founded an order of non-materialistic friars who ministered to the poor and downtrodden. At his installation Mass, Pope Francis said he recognized his role, as leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics, to protect “the hungry, the stranger, the naked, the sick and those in prison,” and other vulnerable people.

Canandaigua resident Joel Freedman contributes essays and book reviews to the Finger Lakes Times frequently.

