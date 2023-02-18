Under one-party Democrat control in Washington, career politicians ran up our national debt and recklessly squandered your hard-earned money on partisan priorities. This spending fueled an inflation crisis, causing prices to skyrocket for seniors, families, small businesses, and farmers.
To add insult to injury — Joe Biden and the Democrats passed legislation last year to dramatically expand the federal bureaucracy by hiring as many as 87,000 new IRS agents. Their assignment? Nickel-and-dime as many hardworking middle-class families as possible.
The American people sent a Republican majority back to the House of Representatives to put a stop to the madness, and this is exactly what we are doing.
In our first week in the majority, House Republicans passed legislation to defund Joe Biden’s new army of IRS auditors. The Democrats continue to mislead the public about this unprecedented expansion of the IRS, claiming that the additional agents would only target the wealthiest among us. The truth is, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office found that these additional auditors will lead to as many as 700,000 more audits on Americans making less than $75,000 a year. It further estimates that they would aim to take an additional $20 billion out of middle-class pockets to pay for the Democrats’ far-left Green New Deal priorities.
As a longtime small business owner, I have seen firsthand how unfair, inconsistent, and capricious government enforcement can be when it is unleashed on the American people without strong oversight and accountability. And while billionaires and millionaires can afford accountants and lawyers to take on the IRS, working families do not have this luxury.
Our message to the American people is simple: the IRS should work for hardworking American taxpayers, not against them. Weaponizing the IRS and unleashing it on the American people is reckless and irresponsible, and I was honored to stand up against it.
House Republicans support reforms to the IRS that make it more responsive to the needs of taxpayers and enhance its outdated technology. But we strongly oppose weaponizing the agency against middle-class taxpayers acting in good faith.
We will continue to fight for a tax code that is fairer and simpler. The last time Republicans held the majority, we passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, historic tax reform that simplified the tax code, cut taxes for working families and seniors, and boosted small businesses. As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, I am committed to building on the successes of these economic policies and standing up to far-left Democrats who are hell bent on taxing us all into oblivion.