Russian President Vladimir Putin recently accused both Ukraine and the United States of being behind an attempt to assassinate him. Moscow claimed it “disabled” two drones before they could strike the Kremlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied any Ukraine involvement, saying, “We are not attacking Putin or Moscow. We are fighting in our own territory, defending our villages and cities. We do not have enough weapons even for this.” The United States also denied the Kremlin’s accusations. “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Absent any credible evidence to the contrary, I believe the Kremlin claim is false and that the drones in question were actually Russian controlled. I am also reminded that during the 1930s, Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany used similar hoaxes to justify their aggression against other countries.
In September 1931, acting on higher orders, Lt. Suemori Kawamoto of the 29th Japanese Infantry Regiment detonated dynamite near a railway line owned by Japan’s South Manchuria Railway near Mukden in Manchuria. Because very little dynamite was used, the explosion did no significant damage. Shortly after the explosion, a train had no difficulty passing through the area that was dynamited.
Japanese Emperor Hirohito’s government claimed that China was responsible for the explosion, and responded with a Japanese invasion, and Japanese occupation and control of Manchuria. After Japan’s hoax was exposed by the League of Nations, Japan withdrew from the League in March 1933.
Prior to the German invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, the Nazis falsely claimed that German nationals living in Poland were being abused and tortured. A series of manufactured “border incidents” by Poland was followed by the Gleiwitz Incident. In 1939, Gleiwitz was a German border town, where in 1933 the Germans had constructed a transmission tower and antenna at the Gleiwitz Radio Station — a hub for the dissemination of Nazi propaganda.
On Aug. 31, 1939, members of the SS, disguised as Polish insurgents, stormed the transmitter station, and announced in Polish over a microphone, “Attention! This is Gleiwitz. The broadcasting station is in Polish hands.” German radio stations reported that Polish soldiers had attacked the radio station in German territory. Germany claimed that shortly after the supposed Polish broadcast, German police had subdued the Polish soldiers. To substantiate these claims, the SS dressed a German prisoner in a Polish uniform, killed him, and placed his body at the radio station’s entrance.
The next day, Germany launched a blitzkrieg (lightning war) with its full scale, preplanned invasion and conquest of Poland.
Putin’s justification for invading Ukraine last year was also a hoax. He claimed that protection of the Russian language and rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians justified the invasion that he falsely claimed was the result of Ukraine’s atrocities against Russian speaking people in Ukraine. I believe Putin wants to reassert Russian control over not only Ukraine, but also over all the Eastern European countries that ousted their Communist rulers more than 30 years ago. If Putin prevails in Ukraine, his aggression won’t stop there. I would add that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, China, Iran and North Korea are likely to be emboldened to pursue their own militarism and aggression. As Zelenskyy has warned, all Europe and the entire world will suffer terrible consequences if Putin wins his horrifying and unjustified war against Ukraine.
Russia continues to commit atrocities against the Ukrainian people and to wreak havoc on a country that did nothing to deserve the invasion. The heroism of the Ukrainian people as they continue to fight back against their invaders is heartrending and inspirational. They continue to need and deserve our full support.