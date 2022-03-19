Confronted by pounding slate gray breakers, I stood on the shore at the edge of the sea. At my feet, frothy sheets of swash rushed in, effervesced and retreated under the roar of ensuing waves. Above the melee I could hear the peal of gulls, their wingtips fully extended, gliding and soaring on an onshore breeze that brought with it a bracing sea air. In these first precious moments, I felt painted into a Winslow Homer seascape, the cares of the world temporarily suspended. I felt free. Refreshed. Saw without discrimination. For a time, I just stood and faced the sea and thought about absolutely nothing. And then I saw and thought about absolutely everything.
At three miles’ distance, at a point where the ocean met with a cerulean sky, an uncompromising reality presented itself. While everything around me looked to be in the throes of revolution, there in the distance was the boundless, ever-so-slight curvature of the earth. Precisely perpendicular to a string held taut by the weight of a suspended plumb bob, this phenomenon of geophysics struck me as something infallible. Mariners, of course, have understood this for thousands of years, this and the relationship between the horizon and the heavens above. As true and dependable today as it was on the day of creation, the ocean’s horizon line will no doubt remain so until the day of reckoning.
Closer in, I saw an undulating, watery world. A struggling world. A world caught literally between the devil and the deep blue sea. In chaos, I recognized it as a world not so different from my own. Lacking principled direction, this was a restless, aggravated, churning world; a world where the magisterial power of nature seethed and prospered while weakness suffered under its own failings. It was a world rising and falling in perpetuity; spirituality, civility, compassion and justice were missing. The sea roared and cried out but no one but I seemed to be listening.
On the beach near the shoreline were the barely discernible remains of a previous day’s sand castle. Deserted now, its turrets and towers were nearly consumed by a recurring tide indifferent to the whimsy of children. Elsewhere, coquina stood firm; round after round, these sedimentary protuberances — the product of millions of tiny mollusks unifying over time — fought a battle not likely winnable. At their base, rivulets and eddies worked tirelessly to diminish their foundations, defeat their constitution to remain cohesive concretions. At my feet, myriad articles of organic material, shells, pebbles and grains of sand tumbled helplessly in this jarring world of unrestrained power. Given some thought, it was all so strikingly similar to my world.
Six thousand miles away, a David and Goliath scenario is unfolding in Eastern Europe. Whatever the outcome, just about everyone with a finger in the pie is to blame. Few of us, if any, are clean-handed in the world’s most recent slide to perdition: the crucifixion of Ukraine, the slow, asphyxiating death of a country and its people, not seen since Germany invaded Poland in 1939. That peace and prosperity are achieved through strength has certainly made itself evident; that weakness invites chaos and privation should also be evident. Our hesitancy to take a firmer hand has me as frustrated as anyone.
They beg for help, but it’s slow in coming. I don’t understand. They suffer and die for our iniquities, OUR iniquities, but I don’t believe enough of us understand this either. I don’t know who it is that you call upon for strength in troubled times, but now would be a good time to place that call. Reach out to that distant horizon of yours, that infallible truth encompassing the earth, the sky and the heavens, plead for justice, and above all, understanding.