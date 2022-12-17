Geneva Reads’ recent focus on birds for its first year-long Community Read paid off for the 150-plus people who attended our events. For Carol Kylis, spending time with knowledgeable people who shared her love of birds was the path to greater mindfulness.
As the winner of our drawing for Vortex Optics Diamondback HD binoculars, her payoff was pretty tangible, too; she enjoys using them for kitchen-window birdwatching each morning.
My own investment of time leading the project paid off, too, with excellent growth and returns in the form of new friends, fun activities and an important new perspective on my stewardship role for nature.
This transformation started in mid-2021 with the selection of five bird books to focus on. Roughly four dozen birding enthusiasts — ranging from longtime Geneva Reads volunteers like Mary Achilles to Hobart and William Smith biology professor Mark Deutschlander to Sandy Merwarth of Wiemer’s Vineyard to nursery owner Jim Norwalk — created a yearlong exploration of all things bird.
The last time I wrote in this space, I focused on the hope I’d found being involved with birds and the Community Read. That hope continues to grow into actions that will affect generations to come, thanks to the books and the discussions among the diverse birders who attended one or more of our 12 events.
One of my best dividends has been the three white oak acorns nursed into 2-foot saplings along my fence line in response to the overall message of this Community Read: Create a safe haven for birds.
It’s fun to imagine the oaks’ longer-term dividends, or legacy:
A possible 350 species of wildlife supported; 12 tons of carbon sequestered; 32 tons of oxygen produced; and 35,663 gallons of water evaporating in a cooling effect if they live to my great-grandchildren’s adulthood.
My investment advisor? Doug Tallamy’s “Nature’s Best Hope,” one of Geneva Reads’ 2022 Community Read books.
Many additional yard habitat changes happened each season. Last spring’s delay in cutting our lawn revealed the value of dandelions, purple dead nettle and violets to our No. 1 pollinators — the numerous bee species drawn to early blooms. In summer, my hillside — once a wildlife food desert of English Ivy — teemed with the native groundcover Virginia creeper, shrubs of flower- and berry-rich New Jersey Sweet Tea, elderberry and dogwood saplings. Well-established milkweed was joined by new native flowers like echinacea, gaillardia, and bee balm. With careful calculation, I subtracted invasives like buckthorn and forsythia to open new edges to asters and goldenrod.
From spring to summer to fall, the flowers, leaves and berries supported birds and butterflies, inchworms and spider mites. I “resisted the urge to squish, so these insects might become” part of the 8,000 caterpillars my chickadee brood needed as their “delicious dish.” This refrain, borrowed and tweaked from Tallamy’s work on building a Homegrown National Park (HNP) in our yards, echoed many times as I walked my much-altered backyard habitat.
Other community members joined me in these changes. My 4-H members earned Geneva a spot on the national HNP map with their 12 recognized yard plots. These 10-square-foot, bird-friendly habitats create a safer corridor through Geneva for birds and wildlife. The patch of milkweed in Eleanor Stearns’ yard, the butterfly weed winding orange along Anne Schühle’s front porch, and the asters and coneflowers outside Tonya Luna’s North Street classroom are a few more Geneva steppingstones of safe passage for local birds and butterflies.
Why are these community members creating wildlife-friendly habitats? They enjoy seeing birds and butterflies in their yards, yes. But, there’s more to it. There’s a growing concern about what a future without such actions holds.
In his talk about Scott Weidensaul’s “A World on the Wing,” Phelps birder Pete Saracino noted that Cornell ornithologists found songbird populations are down by 40% since the last full count in the ’70s. This is a canary in the mine warning us. The simple act of dedicating 100 square feet is an effective, easy response for individuals who want to do something to prevent habitat loss and subsequent climate impacts.
Geneva has long been a nature-friendly community. In 1901, the Park Board was formed, according to Historic Geneva’s September 2022 blog post “Over the River and Through the Woods: Loomis Woods.” The board oversaw the development of Lakefront Park, Loomis Woods and other parks throughout the city. Today, the volunteer Green Committee coordinates colorful and varied native gardens, thanks to the leadership of Anne Hoyt and an army of volunteers. Safe corridors to the south are strengthened by the town’s Kashong Conservation Area, and also by such individuals as Ralph and Cynthia DeFelice who purchased 85 acres of agricultural lands to foster wildlife habitat instead of a housing development.
These incremental individual investments do have impact.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has,” is Margaret Mead’s quote of hope I’ve lived by. My four years of citizen science data (filed with Cornell’s Project FeederWatch) verifies that my HNP is working. My first count this year was 17 species without any bird feeders up since last April; data for the previous three years saw a high of 11 species with three bird feeders up almost year-round. The mourning doves and juncos are rustling in the leaves I’m not raking this fall; the redpoll pair (new this year) are topping the coneflower remnants I didn’t deadhead. The mockingbird is comfortable coming out of the brush to the birdbath, surrounded by bluestem grass, asters and goldenrod going to seed.
Fall is an ideal time to join in this community investment. If you’re inclined, you can start a 10-foot-square Homegrown National Park by putting an inches-thick pile of leaves in a chosen spot. Ask for a bird feeder for Christmas and place it and any leftover evergreens (or your Christmas tree) in your HNP.
Watch the birds in this more natural, protected setting. Even sparrows and starlings with their varied calls and individual personalities, can be fascinating, which we learned during Sandy Merwarth’s book talk about “The Private Lives of Backyard Birds” by Calvin Symonds.
Come spring, wait to remove your leaves until the ground is warm in late April. Then, plant native — a pollinator garden, or a dogwood or fast-growing elderberry. A safe haven begins to grow before your eyes.