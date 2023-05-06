President John F. Kennedy famously intoned: “A child miseducated is a child lost.” More crudely, my childhood buddy Big Al observed: “Joey, da smart kids go to college. Da dumb kids go to jail.” JFK spent time at Harvard. Big Al did some time in buildings without ivy.
JFK and Big Al are unlikely bedfellows. Yet their shared appreciation for the value of an education is similar to that of most Americans. As you read this essay, consider that the thousands of other readers (find my picture next to the word “delusional” in the dictionary) and you may agree on only a few things. The value of a good education is most likely one of them.
In my last essay, I mentioned Columbia University professor John McWhorter. A Black man, professor McWhorter has taken a special interest in the interplay of education and the life prospects of Black children. One of his recent books, “Woke Racism,” deals in large part with this nexus. Unfortunately, or so it seems to me, the book has received more attention as a salvo in today’s newest war — the culture war — than as an honest effort to address a crucial problem of our time. I suggest that one should neither avoid nor seek out this book, neither disdain nor embrace its ideas, simply based upon one’s woke or unwoke disposition. Of course, if you prefer a short essay to a long book, I’m your man (at a savings of about $28, no less).
McWhorter makes the rather bold statement that if three things happen “Black America would be turned upside down in one generation.” He means “upside down” in a very positive sense. The three things are: 1. Ending the War On Drugs, 2. Supporting phonics based reading instruction, 3. Emphasizing the worth of vocational education.
Ending the War On Drugs, a war declared by President Nixon in 1971 and exceeded in its duration and negative unintended consequences only by the War On Poverty (President Johnson, 1964), is probably an idea that even McWhorter’s woke antagonists would agree to. And encouraging respect for training in the trades as opposed to spending $250,000 on a Liberal Arts degree is not an ideologically controversial suggestion.
The idea of phonics based reading instruction, believe it or not, brings us to yet another field of war, the “reading wars.” I’m not sure that this war existed when I was a kid. There was WWII, in which my father had fought. And the Korean War, which I heard my father and his friends talk about after they had figured out whether to include the Yankees or the Dodgers in their three-team parlays. As for me, at PS 30 on Otis Street, I was learning to sound out words, i.e. phonics. I was making the baffling but wondrous journey from letters to sounds to meaning. The only war involved was a pretty one-sided affair that threatened to erupt if the letter next to “Reading” on my report card wasn’t an “A.”
History books do not record when exactly the first battle in the reading wars was fought, but fought it must have been. And according to professor McWhorter, the carnage has been frightening. He says that the educational growth of generations of Black students has been stunted by a lack of phonics instruction (I assume that he would not rule out casualties among other student demographics). We have all read and heard many gruesome accounts of failing inner city schools. These accounts generally focus on underfunding, socioeconomic conditions, racism, unionized teachers, et. al.
None of which professor McWhorter dismisses. But also none of which addresses the crucial reality, as he attempts to demonstrate, that reading is the key to academic achievement, which is the key to enhanced life prospects. And that a phonics based reading program is the key to learning to read.
Putting phonics aside for the moment, the value of being able to read well was abundantly clear to me throughout my three decades of teaching. With this in mind, it has long struck me as odd that the public attention to the local high schools’ athletic teams is intense while the attention to the reading proficiencies of the students on those teams (or, for that matter, the student body at large) is practically non-existent. DraftKings, the betting platform, places the over/under at about 20 on the following betting prop: How many adults (teachers excluded) in Canandaigua, Geneva and Rochester can identify the method of reading instruction used in their community’s public schools? Yet here’s a prominent linguist claiming that this, the method of reading instruction, is an essential element (even up there with the football team’s record!) in academic and life success.
Of course, culture wars attract a lot more attention, and self-assured pontificating, than reading wars. Thus, the NYS Education Dept. has threatened “the removal of school officers and withholding of State Aid” not from school districts that fail to teach their students to read well but from those that “continue to utilize Native American team names, logos, and/or imagery without current approval from a recognized tribe.”
Now, it may well be that John McWhorter would endorse the memo. But he might also ask Senior Deputy Commissioner of Education Policy James N. Baldwin, author of the memo, what method(s) of reading instruction is/are used in the NYS public school system. And he might also ask him to comment on the effectiveness of the various methods.
Senior Deputy Commissioner Baldwin suggests that Canandaigua’s use of the name “Braves” violates the state’s “Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education Framework.” He may well be performing a needed service on behalf of the apparently benighted students and taxpayers of the Canandaigua City School District by threatening to withhold public (i.e. taxpayer) funds unless the name is struck by the end of this school year. But I dare to suggest one more step: that he distribute his memo to high school seniors throughout the state in order to see how many can read it with comprehension. The results might suggest the need for another memo.