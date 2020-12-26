As the year comes to a close and the holidays are upon us, we at RealEats wish to pause to express our thanks and gratitude to our friends, allies, customers, suppliers and investors in our home of Geneva, the Finger Lakes region and across New York state for all their support and friendship.
Certainly the past 12 months have been extraordinarily challenging for everyone, and we hope you and your loved ones are safe from the devastating COVID-19 virus. Amidst the worldwide pandemic I am extremely grateful for our hardworking RealEats team in Geneva, New York. This past year our workers have continually risen to the occasion and were critically essential in the preparation and home delivery of hundreds of thousands of quality meals for consumption throughout the areas of the nation hardest hit by the virus. The entire team, who are our neighbors and friends from the Finger Lakes region, deserve special thanks for their efforts.
It was because of the contributions of our team members that in late 2019 RealEats earned the top investment in the GROW NY competition. Our victory in the competition led to RealEats enhancing its value by attracting additional investments from Excell Partners from Rochester and Armory Square Ventures based in Syracuse. A few days ago we received the news the Upstate Capital Association awarded special recognition to RealEats with its venture investment deal of the year award for all of upstate New York; that certainly is a positive for us and the entire Finger Lakes region.
This growth and recognition would not have happened for RealEats without the steadfast support and nurturing from the City of Geneva, County of Ontario and State of New York. I wish to take this opportunity to thank all who have been with us on our journey. From the very first day I arrived in the community its residents have been welcoming and helpful. Their collective efforts are creating a food production and innovation hub in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. Being within close proximity to the agriculture has afforded companies like ours the opportunity to source some of the highest quality and freshest ingredients available anywhere. While it’s unusual for a food-tech company to locate in a predominantly rural area, I do believe this is in fact the blueprint for a healthier and more sustainable food future.
We look forward to continued collaboration with our partners and are sincerely grateful for the leadership, assistance and support of Cornell AgiTech, the NY State Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture, Geneva City Manager Sage Gerling and Comptroller Adam Blowers, Ontario County Economic Development Director Mike Manikowski, and Vinnie Esposito from NY Empire State Development.
The challenges we face because of COVID 19 have put in sharper focus how we depend on each other and the importance of the support we provide to each other. For all your support, I am very grateful.
I wish you and your families Happy Holidays and all the best for 2021.