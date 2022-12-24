Through the eyes of children, Christmas can be as “unique” and “pure” as a box of Puccini Bomboni chocolates from the Netherlands. As adults, we have mixed emotions.
You may view Christmas as pointless, a weak broth devoid of aroma and vigor. Depending on your circumstance, Christmas can be met with an UGH! Or it can be welcomed with rapturous applause. For some of us, Christmas glows, twinkles and pops. It can be celebrated exuberantly in the “stormy, husky, brawling” city of Chicago or with equal enthusiasm in the quaint little town of Evergreen, Colorado. It can be mystical, electric, inspirational, or it can be nothing more transcendent than a bag of cheese puffs dumped into some odd-shaped remnant of Tupperware. But when you’ve been “tapped out,” so to speak, culled by Providence, Christmas can be popcorn and cranberries in an endless string of seasonal events unique to the occasion.
I first heard those words in Scouting. “Tap Out.” It had nothing really to do with Christmas but, everything to do with honor, integrity, character, decorum, the underlying elements of what we call the “Christmas story.”
The “Tap Out” was a solemn ceremony and, at the time, I knew little about it. Regardless of my ignorance, I stood with my brethren, 300 or so strong, boys my age, some older, some younger. We had formed into a large circle on the parade field, stood ridged, silent, facing inward, no one daring to look left or right, no one wanting to draw attention to themselves. The sun had set; the bugler had performed Taps: “Day is done, gone the sun…” and so on.
In the distance a primitive drumbeat resonated. It was the “unwavering pulse of Mother Earth” or some such thing. It reverberated in my chest, kept pace with the slightly elevated rhythm of my heart. Behind us, and just outside the circle’s perimeter, roamed an American Indian, a representative of the “Order of the Arrow,” a secretive society. Possibly he was an actor. He was stripped to the waist, dark and muscular. On his head was a war bonnet, a ceremonial feathered headdress. At intervals he stopped and turned. With frightening enthusiasm, he slapped the shoulder of a scout from behind, three times, “tapped” him out, selected him for some extraordinary feat.
The Scout stepped out of the circle and followed the big man in silence. How this less than congenial selection was made was a mystery to me. What I did know was that before the first stars appeared in the sky, the selectees would be taken to separate, remote locations in the Adirondack wilderness that sprawled around us. There, each boy would remain the entire night, alone with only his thoughts. The ceremony continued until maybe one in fifty was selected. I earnestly prayed I would be spared the ordeal.
That’s how soldiers feel when their weapons are fully engaged but silent. They pray in their own way that the night might pass without having one’s competence tested, that they might be spared the ordeal of another clash — and a hell of a way to spend any night, let alone Christmas. But for many of us in the ‘60s and ‘70s, it’s the extraordinary hand we were dealt. Christmas halfway around the world, sitting as quietly as a church mouse; around you a jungle of nearly impenetrable tropical vegetation for a hundred miles. You listened for that one sound that didn’t belong, praying it didn’t materialize. That was every night in Vietnam, darkness devoid of aroma and vigor. If it happened to be Christmas, you prayed a little harder.
The story of Christmas is as unique as it is extraordinary: A highly favored girl selected to be the portal, the gateway between what is accepted as the natural world, our world, and that of the supernatural, “existence beyond the visible observable universe.” Despite this world’s indifference, this doctrinal miracle of mother and child is celebrated the world over. In the most awkward of circumstances and out-of-the-way places, Christmas makes its presence known.