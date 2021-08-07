SENECA FALLS — In order to reduce the amount of municipal solid waste that is sent to Seneca Meadows Landfill and decrease landfill odor for Seneca Falls residents, the Town has established a food waste collection and composting program for town restaurants. The goal is to create a foundation for a future program where all residents and businesses can participate.
This Phase I piloting of an organic recycling program includes four restaurants. In April 2021, the Town signed a service agreement with Natural Upcycling to provide the totes that each restaurant needs. Natural Upcycling also services the totes weekly at each restaurant and in the first three months of operation, the program has diverted 10,000 pounds from the landfill at a cost of $1,350. This is a cost of 0.135 cents/pound to the town. (Not $1/pound as indicated in Sandy Farnsworth’s letter to the editor on July 28.) The town board authorized initial spending up to $2,500 on this pilot program at its June 2021 meeting.
This pilot program was introduced by the town’s Waste Management Advisory Committee (WMAC) that consists of five appointed members. One of WMAC’s responsibilities is to provide the Town Board with recommendations regarding the oversight of waste management facilities and basic policy for waste management.
The committee is specifically looking for waste management solutions in anticipation of the 2025 closure of Seneca Meadows Landfill. Food waste is a resource that should not be discarded; by diverting it from the landfill, we save landfill space for items that have no other use and also reduce odors. The collected food waste is used to create energy in an anaerobic digester or is composted to create a soil amendment. According to the EPA and the state DEC, these uses are more preferable than putting food waste in a landfill. The anaerobic digester is also much more efficient at capturing methane gas than the landfill.
Phase II of the pilot program is to create a drop-off site so that town residents can bring their food waste to be recycled by Natural Upcycling. At the end of July 2021, the town board submitted an application to the NYS DEC to register the Town Highway Department as a transfer facility so that materials can be accepted there and transferred for recycling or disposal. Members of the WMAC met with the town highway superintendent to identify what materials are being accepted, how these materials will be stored and transferred, and what the total capacity is for each material. There is no cost to register this site as a transfer facility. Any legal fees incurred in this process were through brief consultation with the town attorney to ensure that our program and registration of a transfer facility follows both town code and state laws.
In preparation for Phase II of this pilot, a survey was posted in March 2021 on the Town website. To date, more than 90 residents have expressed interest in participating in a food waste drop-off program. To complete the survey and be added to the mailing list, please go to: https://bit.ly/3j6ZnDp.
The WMAC is using the initial positive results and feedback from the pilot as evidence for possible continued funding. The pilot results will also support an improved strategy for a more sustainable program for the Town of Seneca Falls. We are currently promoting responsible backyard composting by distributing educational materials at the Seneca Falls Farmers Market. Additional long-term solutions being investigated are the construction of an organic processing facility in the town of Seneca Falls.
We are using resources and consultation provided by experts at the DEC, Cornell Waste Management Institute, New York State Pollution Prevention Institute, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, New York State Association for Reducing, Reusing, and Recycling, and other municipalities who have similar programs removing food waste from municipal solid waste. We are excited for the possibility of creating a responsible resource management program for Town of Seneca Falls residents and businesses. For more information, please contact barb.reese@gmail.com.