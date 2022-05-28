They went with songs to the battle; they were young,
Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.
They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted;
They fell with their faces to the foe.
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.
There are many poems about war, and the excerpt quoted above is especially poignant and speaks to me this Memorial Day.
For the past few months, I have worked to document Hobart and William Smith graduates that served in the military. This effort is being made in conjunction with this year’s Hobart Bicentennial. Many Hobart graduates were veterans — some from Geneva — and many died in service to our nation.
In the process of researching this, I have come across many interesting stories. Two, in particular, struck me.
First, in the Civil War, Benjamin Franklin McReynolds (1843-1907), Class of 1864, served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Volunteers from 1862-65. In 1865, he suffered from pneumonia and was in an Annapolis military hospital. After leaving the hospital, he went to Washington, D.C. There he attended Ford’s Theater and was an eyewitness to the assassination of President Lincoln.
Second, I discovered that the father of one of my nurses — I had colon surgery this past year — not only attended Hobart, but was a POW in World War II.
Angelo J. Bianchi (1920-2008), Class of 1944, got his draft notice in 1942, his second year at Hobart, and became a tail gunner on the B-24 Liberator bomber. Assigned to Italy, he flew a so-called easy — or “milk run” — mission on July 3, 1944. The target that day was the Mogasaia oil storage near Bucharest, Romania. Thirty-nine B-24s attacked the target; one was missing when the day ended. Bianchi’s plane went down near Dubrovnik, Croatia, as it returned to Italy. Angelo parachuted out; the Germans quickly captured him and transferred him to Croatian soldiers. They put him in solitary confinement for approximately 35 days before going to a German POW camp. He was first held in Stalag Luft 4, near Pomerania, Prussia, Germany, and moved to Wöbbelin camp near Ludwigslust.
As the Allies drew near, the Germans forced the inmates to a holding area, ultimately abandoning them, locking Bianchi and a group of about 500 in a barn. The British liberated the men and told them to head west to Allied lines. So, they began their long trek on foot. They “borrowed” an ambulance and bicycles, begged for food, and used any means possible to get to Allied lines. Bianchi was repatriated in May 1945.
After the war, Bianchi attended dental school and practiced in Rochester for many years. His story was something right out of a World War II movie adventure.
I began this piece with an excerpt from “For the Fallen,” a poem in the public domain from World War I by Laurence Binyon. It is, of course, a moving poem. Yet, it was not the poem that hit me hard. In researching those lost in World War II, I looked for alumni photos in the old Hobart yearbooks. As the poem suggests, I saw young men who would never grow old, men in the classes of 1941-44 who would soon be gone. It was odd to see their smiling faces and know that their deaths were on the horizon — deaths of heroes in service to the United States.
These were men who died so that we might be free. They indeed were heroes.
We will remember them.