I was glued to my TV on Feb. 10, when AMC aired the 1999 movie “The Hurricane,” in which Denzel Washington played Rubin “The Hurricane” Carter, whose career record in boxing was 27 wins, 12 losses and one draw, with 19 total knockouts. Carter was given the nickname “Hurricane” because of his aggressive style and punching power.
Millions of people have seen this movie. While it is a powerful and memorable film that captures the essence of Carter’s wrongful murder conviction, and while Washington did a good job in his role playing Carter, the movie left out some information about the events leading up to Carter’s wrongful imprisonment. Carter’s 20-year ordeal ended when a federal judge reversed the convictions and those of his co-defendant, John Artis.
On June 17, 1966, two Black men strode into the Lafayette Grill in the racially tense New Jersey city of Paterson and fatally shot three White people. Another victim survived his wounds and was able to describe his assailants to police. At the time, Carter was a 29-year-old Black prizefighter with a history of prior hostilities with a detective investigating the Lafayette Grill murder. Carter and Artis were viewed by several eyewitnesses who said they were not the killers. Carter and Artis consented to and passed a lie-detector test administered by a police polygraphist.
Nevertheless, on Oct. 14, 1966, Carter and Artis were arrested and charged with the murders. Two alleged eyewitnesses, in exchange for leniency on criminal charges they faced, changed their initial accounts and agreed to identify Carter and Artis as the perpetrators.
Space prohibits me from delving into all aspects of this case. I would just note that during the years that I evaluated prisoners’ claims of actual innocence for the Judicial Process Commission in Rochester, I became convinced that a miscarriage of justice occurred when Carter and Artis were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. (Artis turned down a deal that he could avoid imprisonment if he would testify against Carter. In 2014, when Carter was dying from prostate cancer, Artis decided to live with and care for him).
Spiritual growth can occur even amidst the loneliness, violence and despair that exist behind prison walls. Carter’s story is not only about wrongful imprisonment. His life after prison is also an inspiring story about a transformative life journey.
In the year following his vindication, Carter continued his writing endeavors that began in prison when he wrote an autobiography, “The Sixteenth Round,” that was published by Viking Press in 1974. That book inspired the 1975 Bob Dylan song “Hurricane” and the 1999 movie “The Hurricane.” He became a motivational speaker, lecturer and traveler. He dealt with his alcoholism beginning with an in-patient recovery program. The former brawler and night owl replaced alcohol with coffee. He no longer kept guns at home. Carter lost interest in boxing, having reached the conclusion that the sport is “barbaric” and that it promotes violence. He took up gardening instead.
Carter founded and directed the Toronto-based Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted (AIDWYC) from 1993 until 2005. In 2005, Carter received two honorary Doctorates of Law in appreciation of his endeavors with AIDWYC and the Innocence Project.
Carter devoted his life to helping other miscarriages of justice victims. Two months before his death, Carter wrote a guest essay, “Hurricane Carter’s Dying Wish,” that was published in the New York Daily News, on behalf of David McCallum, a Brooklyn man who Carter believed was innocent of the murder for which he was imprisoned.
Carter wrote, “I request only that McCallum be granted a full hearing by the Brooklyn conviction integrity unit, now under the auspices of the new district attorney, Ken Thompson. Knowing what I do, I am certain that when the facts are brought to light, Thompson will recommend his immediate release … Just as my own verdict ‘was predicated on racism rather than reason and on concealment rather than disclosure,’ as U.S. District Court Judge Haddon Lee Sarokin wrote, so too was McCallum’s.” McCallum was officially exonerated in October 2014, six months after Carter’s death.
After his release from prison, the once self-centered, arrogant middleweight prizefighter, who tried to show how bad he was by knocking down a horse with a single punch, befriended a horse that had been abused by his previous owners, and took custody of the animal when it appeared that its penchant for hurtling riders marked the animal for sale to a slaughterhouse.
The January-February 2003 issue of “Justicia” (no longer published), the newsletter of the Judicial Process Commission, published my review of James Hirsch’s book “Hurricane: The Miraculous Journey of Rubin Carter.”
One morning shortly thereafter, an excited JPC volunteer phoned me. Carter had called JPC to say he liked my article and wanted to talk with me. That evening, I talked with Carter for about 30 minutes. He told me that his organization was committed to helping only those who did not commit the crimes for which they are imprisoned. He was genuinely interested in my own endeavors on behalf of prisoners that I believed were innocent. We talked about the frustrations and rewards of our mutual endeavors on behalf of the wrongly convicted. It was my impression that Carter had been able to get on with his life after the trauma of wrongful arrest and imprisonment and that he had, indeed, mellowed out. Our conversation confirmed my belief that the life and emerging spirituality of Rubin Carter was a case of triumph of the human spirit.
Even if the most conservative estimates that “only” 1 to 2 percent of the prison population is made up of innocent prisoners are correct, that means there are thousands of wrongly convicted prisoners in America today. Until our society comes to grips with what happens to people who are wrongly convicted, with why such miscarriages of justice occur, and with what needs to be done to prevent justice from going awry, we need reminders that much remains to be accomplished before we can truly take pride in our criminal justice system.