Dear Congresswoman Tenney,
As members of the NY Advocates Team for NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, we believe that a budget is a moral document that reflects our country’s choices and priorities.
You voted “yes” on the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, the recently passed House bill that takes the debt ceiling hostage and threatens to tank our economy unless federal spending on vital human needs programs, like Medicaid and SNAP, is slashed 22% from current levels.
This bill, proffered as a budget, extorts the United States to accept an assortment of bad choices and immoral priorities.
Thousands in NY-24, including low income people, working families, seniors, children, people with disabilities and veterans, would lose access to food, healthcare, housing, and education because of brutal cuts, caps and impracticable eligibility requirements to programs that help folks access basic human needs.
In NY-24, over 100,000 people — families with children, low income seniors and veterans — use federal food assistance to help meet nutritional needs. Many of your own constituents are among 126,000 women and children statewide whose nutritional assistance through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program is jeopardized by this bill. Many of your own constituents would be among the 54,000 older adults across New York state whose access to nutritional assistance through SNAP is threatened by harsh new work requirements.
A quarter of a million of your constituents in NY-24 are enrolled in Medicaid, including low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults, people with disabilities, and about one in ten veterans of working age. And among the 2,350,000 New Yorkers whose access to this healthcare program would be put at risk, again because of unrealistic new work requirements, many would be your constituents.
Meanwhile, Limit, Save, Grow would let wealthy individuals and corporations rest easy. The giant, debt-swelling, revenue-shrinking tax breaks they’ve enjoyed since 2018 would remain, and they’d continue to dodge their fair contribution to our shared economy.
Congresswoman Tenney, please look again at the harms to your constituents if they lose access to food and healthcare, at how their lives would be made harder, sadder and shorter.
You’ll have another chance to vote on a proposed budget in the near future. We hope that vote will put your constituents first, strengthen critical human needs programs, and help NY-24 to flourish!