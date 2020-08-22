I feel compelled to write in response to the factually inaccurate three-day opinion piece by Spencer Tulis. If Mr. Tulis is going to report on news, he should be required to fact-check his reports for inaccuracy.
I will start by saying I am glad for Mr. Campbell’s happiness, and his marriage to Ms. Frank, on his birthday. Despite the tenor of the article, I wish nothing but the best to them in their lives together. My protest lies with the laziness demonstrated by Mr. Tulis, and not the disposition of Mr. Campbell’s case. Mr. Campbell, represented by an excellent attorney, admitted his guilt and waived his right to appeal. He made the choice to take responsibility for his criminal conduct and was able to take advantage of his opportunities and better his life.
Criminal discovery is much different from civil discovery. Discovery in a criminal case is statutory, and the dates relevant to the prosecution of Audley Campbell were governed by Article 240 of the Criminal Procedure Law. My office has, since my election, provided open discovery. Everything is turned over to every defendant. That was done in Mr. Campbell’s case as well.
Mr. Campbell was charged for sales of cocaine on two dates. Both dates were closely monitored by Geneva police, and no aspect of the prosecution was based solely on the word of the informants. On July 11, 2018 an informant was able to arrange to purchase cocaine from an individual who, after obtaining the buy money from the informant, ultimately obtained the cocaine from Mr. Campbell. Geneva police were surveilling the situation, and watched a second intermediary go to the gas station and park. Mr. Campbell, driving the vehicle with the unique vanity plates, arrived at the gas station. The intermediary and Mr. Campbell went into the gas station, where the drug transaction was completed by the second intermediary. The informant provided the drugs to Inv. Vine. There is video of the interaction between the intermediary and Mr. Campbell inside the gas station which shows that Mr. Campbell handed something to the intermediary. Though indicted for this charge, as part of the disposition, Mr. Campbell was not required to plea to the charges relating to July 11, 2018 sale of cocaine.
On July 26, 2018 a second informant made arrangements to purchase cocaine from “Charlie.” Charlie was brought to the location by “Lion” in the same vehicle as July 11, 2018. It was again the vehicle registered to Ms. Frank, with the unique vanity plate. Charlie put the cocaine on the seat, and the informant got into the vehicle as directed, took the cocaine, and engaged Mr. Campbell in conversation. The video confirms that the informant actually handed the buy money directly to Mr. Campbell, who he knew as “Lion.” The drugs received by the informant were turned over to Inv. Vine. There was surveillance of the location by various members of the Geneva Police Department, and there was also video of this transaction. All of the videos were provided to the defendant.
As often happens, the matters were presented directly to the grand jury. There are many reasons for this, including protecting the identity of confidential informants and undercover officers. As a result, no search warrants were executed, and, not surprisingly, when arrested Sept. 13, 2018, no buy money was secured from the defendant. Despite Tulis’ claims to the contrary, all videos were made available for review to both Mr. Campbell and his attorneys. These included the store surveillance where the initial sale occurred, and the second sale in the vehicle. In the second sale, Charlie immediately exited the vehicle before the informant got into Mr. Campbell’s car with the unique vanity plate. There was no direct transaction between Charlie and the informant. In fact, the only direct transaction was when the buy money was handed directly to Mr. Campbell by the informant.
The vehicle was seized as evidence. It was never forfeited, either through the criminal action or civil action. On Sept. 12, 2018 the license plates were surrendered to the Department of Motor Vehicles by Ms. Frank and destroyed. In January 2019 I emailed Mr. Campbell’s attorney indicating we would NOT be seeking forfeiture of the vehicle. On May 10, 2019 I sent an email to the Geneva Police Department releasing the vehicle. At that point the lien holder on the vehicle repossessed the car. It was not the subject of any forfeiture action. In order to forfeit a vehicle titled to someone other than the defendant a civil lawsuit would have to be filed. Those actions can be accessed through the county clerk, where such an action would be filed. Had Mr. Tulis had any thought about verification of his false claims, one would think he could at least check to see if a lawsuit was filed.
In response to Mr. Tulis’ statements about our conviction rate, I am proud of the work that our office does and the collaboration with law enforcement. A conviction rate is more than simply convictions. It represents an unwavering commitment to justice. It exemplifies the obligation to review investigations and make direct demands to law enforcement to assure that a case is fairly and fully investigated and prosecuted. It also demonstrates the ability to identify cases that should not be prosecuted. It reflects the obligation to determine where every case falls within the district attorney’s broad discretion for prosecution, including the identification of cases that should go to Drug Treatment Court, or Mental Health Court, or Veterans Court. Our office is not simply about a high conviction rate. We have collaborated with the defense bar, treatment providers, and the Office of Court Administration to establish the only county-wide Opioid Stabilization part in New York. This allows individuals at risk of overdosing to go to treatment instead of remaining in jail. This provides individuals the tools necessary avoid an inevitable overdose and potential death. When you prosecute cases that are properly investigated and provide the information that leads a defendant to accept responsibility there is a significant conviction rate.
I am also disappointed by Mr. Tulis’ apparent disrespect for the Public Defender’s Office. While it is imperative that any attorney review the discovery and assess the case, there is no member of the Ontario County Public Defender’s Office who runs away because they are afraid of losing a trial. There is no attorney who should base their advice solely on the prosecutor they are facing. And, no member of my office makes a decision on prosecution based on who the defense attorney might be. Defense attorneys have an obligation to give advice based on their assessment of the evidence in the case. In this case, the only offer made prior to retained counsel entering the case was four years in prison and two years of post-release supervision. Ultimately, the court indicated it would sentence the defendant to three years in prison and two years of post-release supervision, which preserved Mr. Campbell’s ability to engage in programs while in prison. The maximum sentence Mr. Campbell faced on the charges to which he pled was nine years. Despite Mr. Tulis’ claim, sentences as persistent felony offender are not permitted for drug offenses in New York. Mr. Campbell never faced 25 years in prison, and there was not even an offer of nine years in prison for Mr. Campbell.
Mr. Tulis continues to perpetuate this false narrative, as he has made this claim on multiple occasions. Mr. Tulis appears to ignore the fact that Ontario County has adopted the recent settlement that imposes stringent case caps for public defenders, provides them with investigators both at the Public Defender’s Office as well as investigators for the conflict defender, and funds the Indigent Legal Services remarkably well. Ontario County is probably the only county with more public defenders than prosecutors.
Mr. Campbell was on video extolling the virtues of the cocaine — a video he knew would be played at trial. That video has been provided to the Finger Lakes Times. Mr. Campbell weighed his options and pled guilty. Equally as important, he waived his right to appeal. Mr. Tulis also seems to suffer from some basic misunderstandings about our law. Prosecutors do not control sentences — judges impose sentences. While having some control over sentences if charges are reduced, if a defendant enters guilty pleas to the top counts, the court always has discretion as to the sentence imposed. In this case, after the court indicated the sentence it thought was appropriate, the people thereafter agreed and allowed a plea to one of the two dates for which he was charged.
The relevant video inside of the vehicle for the second sale of cocaine was delivered to the Finger Lakes Times. I am hopeful this helps to demonstrate why Mr. Campbell was prosecuted, why he chose to plead guilty, and why he chose to waive all of his appellate rights.