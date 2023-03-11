This is in response to Alex and the Finger Lakes Justice Partnership’s oped (Times, March 4).
First of all, I will not apologize, and I stand by my statement 100%.
I agree that love will win. Our love for God, family, and traditional values will prevail. Parents who love their children will continue fighting against the sexualization and grooming of our children. We will continue fighting against gender mutilation surgeries being performed on kids, and fighting against puberty blockers and hormones being given to children in the name of “gender affirmation.” The majority of Americans agree with me on this issue.
Leave the children alone.
The American people are sick and tired of being forced to play along with the delusions of people in need of mental health treatment. Your position is a complete and utter logical fallacy, devoid of any truth. Your position is that a group of people chooses to “identify” as a gender other than their biological sex. And that some members of this group even believe that genders other than male and female exist (I am not quite sure how many genders you believe there are, now).
Let’s apply this exact logic to another scenario where somebody chooses to identify as something other than their biological characteristics. Let’s assume you are a white person, you have two white parents, and you take a DNA test that says you are 100% of European descent. You wake up one day and start “feeling” Chinese. You tell your parents that you want to be referred to as Asian. You change your clothing, your name, and start checking the “Asian” box on applications for work or school. Obviously, any good parent would be very concerned, and they would seek out some psychological help for you. You would clearly have a mental illness. And no matter how “offended” you were that people refused to see you as a Chinese person or that they continued to refer to you as “white,” it would not change the fact that you are simply not Asian. Your doctor would tell you were white, no matter how many surgeries you underwent to look Asian. And in 10,000 years, an archaeologist could find your bones and identify you as a person of European descent.
You are entitled to your own opinions, not your own facts. As Ben Shapiro says, “Facts don’t care about your feelings.” And quite frankly, neither do we, Alex.
The facts are simple: There are only two genders, and you can never change yours.
Moreover, it’s incredibly shameful that you continue to lump gay and lesbian people in with transgenderism by throwing the letters “LGBTQ” together. There are millions of gay and lesbian people who agree with me. They understand the enormous consequences of such a radical ideology.
The tweet that resulted in me being locked out of Twitter was nothing more than objective truth. I am troubled that you seem to be championing this sort of extreme censorship, and opposed to any views that may conflict with your own. This sort of political correctness is a cancer on society and will lead to a complete breakdown of any meaningful dialogue.
You are correct in that I am a lawyer and I studied Constitutional law. I can promise you that the First Amendment makes no mention of “hate speech.” Furthermore, if you read the terms of service on Twitter, I didn’t violate them; that’s why I am appealing the decision.
The most probable explanation for my censorship is that an overly sensitive left-wing radical works there, and is going rogue with their enforcement. This employee most likely agrees with you.
Alex, about your need for “Safe Zones.” Fortunately, this is still America and the only “safe space” you are entitled to is in the privacy of your own home. Once you step out into the real world, you will find that people are growing tired of you and the other 130 of your ilk who signed your letter. We are not buying what you’re selling.
I will not be attending any of your classes or seminars. You are not a victim, Alex. Just like the misguided adherents of transgenderism, this “reality” exists only in your mind.
God bless.