My most recent (of an annual two-week R&R for my wife and me) visit to Saratoga Springs finds me refreshed and ready to re-engage with my many (hyperbole intended) FL Times readers.
Saratoga Springs, of course, is home to the Mecca of thoroughbred horse racing: Saratoga Race Course, familiarly known as Toga or the Spa. If you haven’t been there, and if you have no ethical objection to horse racing (an objection increasingly valid and perhaps the subject of a future column), I recommend a visit. Decades ago, I might also have mentioned an ethical objection to gambling, but that onetime gateway to crime and sloth has long since been rehabilitated as a legitimate recreational pleasure if not an honorable civic duty. By squandering the grocery money on football games and lottery tickets, you are no longer marking yourself as a degenerate bum. Instead, you are now an adventurous dreamer and a virtuous supporter of public education.
Getting back to Saratoga: For eight summertime weeks, it offers top-notch horse racing and an onsite festival. Behind the typical racetrack grandstand, lies a sprawling picnic area replete with pop-up tents and coolers. One of the neat things about ’Toga is that guests are allowed to bring in refreshments, including alcohol (try that at CMAC or Highmark Stadium). By gosh, one can even light up a cigar without fear of arrest and social ostracism. I noticed this year that the smell of cigar smoke had stiff competition from the less pleasant smell (to me) of another leafy product.
One of the things most observable at ’Toga is a prevalence of happiness. People of all ages, shapes, ethnic groups, and political persuasion (I can only assume this last characteristic, since I have never once overheard a discussion of politics) seem to be having a good time. It’s difficult to distinguish those bettors who are winning money from those who are losing. I’ll admit to being at least a little bit happier on those rare days when I am among the winners. In truth, more than a little bit.
Happiness is contagious. It’s less easy to scowl when everyone around you is smiling. And if America is a nation of polarized people who despise one another, you’d never guess that from observing the cross section of citizens who rub elbows at Toga.
My wife and I generally drop our chairs and cooler in a grassy area behind the grandstand. Along with other visitors, we organically arrange ourselves around a large maple tree and a bank of television monitors. On weekend days, the area can get quite crowded, yet there is nary an usher nor security guard supervising the seating arrangements. Couples and larger parties set up chairs, tables, and trays, moving here and there to accommodate each other. Imagine that, people actually working things out for themselves without a Bureau of Picnic Area Seating ensuring an equitable outcome!
Saratoga also offers the patron a lesson in the economics of government. It’s called the “takeout.” Racetrack wagering is conducted on a pari-mutuel basis. That is, bettors wager against each other rather than against the track. In simple terms, all the wagers on a race are put into a pool. The track “takes out” anywhere from 15% to 28% of the money wagered (it varies with the type of wager). The winning bettors share what remains. The takeout is divided among the track, the horse people, and, of course, the state for the hard work it performs in caring for the horses, maintaining the dirt and turf courses, and securing vendors (sarcasm, heavy, once again intended).
By way of the takeout, Saratoga Race Course mirrors the functioning of New York state. In the latter case, taxpayers send their money to Albany. There is a sizable takeout to support salaries, benefits, office buildings, travel expenses, meals, self-serving promotional campaigns, graft and the like. Much of what remains comes back to the taxpayers and even to non-taxpayers, more to some than to others.
One key difference in the redistribution process is that the state, unlike the racetrack, often promotes its return of taxpayer money as if it were bestowing gifts from some magical money tree in Albany. Thus, when a private developer on Canandaigua Lake gets $2.5 million from the state, this is heralded as the fruits of the state money tree falling into the laps of the citizens of Canandaigua. When the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council awards part of the tax pool (sans takeout) back to Geneva and Newark, publicity releases proclaim the news as if the Council itself had minted new money specifically for the local taxpayers.
Saratoga Race Track, by contrast, does very little to disguise the fact that the bettors are splitting up their own money, as much of it as remains after the takeout. Admittedly, some of us delusional punters do utter nonsense such as “I beat the track today.” But in our saner moments, we understand that the track, the house, the state ALWAYS wins. The bettor sometimes wins — at the expense of losing bettors. Same goes for the taxpayer.
A final observation about Toga is that I inevitably run into friends from back home. This year Dave from Geneva and Charlie from Newark (friendships formed at Finger Lakes Race Track) stopped by on a couple of days. There’s a special pleasure in meeting friends from home at out-of-town venues. Plus, by getting Dave’s and Charlie’s selections in a given race, that’s two fewer horses that I have to consider.