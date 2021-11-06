An open letter to the Geneva City School District Board of Education:
As members of the board of education you were elected by the people of Geneva, not to push your own agenda but rather to uphold the policies of the Geneva City School District. That is not what has been happening since Patricia Garcia was hired. Countless members of the school community had to express their concerns before they were taken seriously. In the meantime, irreparable damage was caused. That damage is a direct result of your choices, actions, and failure to listen to grave concerns.
First and foremost, it was your duty to hire a qualified superintendent, preferably one without a sordid past full of being paid to leave other districts. A quick Google search provided clear information that the superintendent you were about to choose had been bought out of not one but two of her last contracts. Since that didn’t happen and you pushed her through anyway, when things turned bad, it was up to you to fix it. It was your duty to investigate why employees felt threatened and bullied daily and feared for their health. Multiple people have taken medical leaves to deal with the stress caused by the hostile work environment. People scrambled to cover each other, but certainly every open position caused trickle-down impacts to children. Despite this continued flow of evidence and information, you extended her contract, guaranteeing her five more years of a high salary.
It was your duty to investigate if proper hiring procedures were followed for each position filled. Betzayda Rivera is just one example. She was hired without proper certification and credentials and in an inappropriate manner after not even applying for the job. Subsequently, she has not worked more than an hour since her start date of July 1. How many other employees were hired in a backdoor fashion, pushed through, and given jobs without proper qualifications? How much is it going to cost taxpayers to undo the mess caused by non-qualified staff members and illegal practices? These staffing choices are significantly impacting our children.
Thirty-seven people resigned this summer, most of whom accepted positions in other districts. People continue to resign each week, and every board agenda shows more resignations. When asked about the high numbers of resignations, Dr. Garcia indicated that the district always loses staff over the summer and this was a typical trend. When pressed for numbers she refused to be transparent with the information, even going so far as to say during the September board meeting, “We didn’t have time to put it into a chart.”
As a former board member I can absolutely tell you that this trend was anything but typical. Yes, every summer staff may move on to administrative positions or another district but not in the numbers that we witnessed this year. As a board you should demand at least a five-year trend and transparency!
We have lost GREAT teachers, and our children will certainly suffer the consequences. As I write this letter, the board agenda indicates that there are more resignations and hiring of more administrative interims. As a community, we cannot continue to pay salaries of inadequate administrators! We cannot continue to lose great teachers, and we cannot continue to function with a bare-bones staff. At present, there are still over 20 postings on the district website. These are jobs that are integral to the functioning of the district, and yet they remain unfilled. It is time to look in the mirror and ask yourselves, “Why don’t people want to work here?”
Furthermore, if you were on the hiring board, as well as the board that granted a five-year contract extension to a woman that had been employed for less than a year, you should be held personally responsible for the mess you have created. To board President Stephanie Annear, I speak not only for myself but for a good majority of this community when I demand your resignation. Your lack of leadership has caused destruction within our school community; destruction that is going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix. You have no credibility in our schools, and are very much no longer welcome here.