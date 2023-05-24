Before I ever asked a voter to support me for elected office, I spent an entire career in the private sector as an attorney and small-business owner creating jobs and driving economic growth. In fact, one reason I first ran for office was to retire career politicians, many who had no real work experience outside of politics.
The politician-for-life syndrome corrodes our institutions, which is why I’ve led the charge to end it. In Albany, when I was elected to the state Assembly, one of my first actions was to introduce legislation to limit the terms of legislators in state government. I have been a steadfast supporter of term limits ever since.
In Congress, I have consistently sponsored and supported term-limits legislation. Earlier this year, I pressed Speaker McCarthy to commit to bringing term-limits legislation to the House floor. Term limits are one of the most important ways we can reform our government and prioritize hardworking taxpayers over career politicians. I will continue fighting to ensure that as a part of our Commitment to America, we vote on term-limits legislation.
Despite my clear track record, a Washington, D.C., special interest group is now attacking me with dark-money television commercials claiming I don’t support term limits. The people behind this group make a living promoting H.J. Res 11, legislation limiting members of Congress to three terms (six years) and senators to two (12 years). What this group won’t tell you is that I am a sponsor and supporter of this proposal.
The group, known as Term Limits Action, is an obstacle to passing term-limits legislation, not a champion of it. The real issue here is that Term Limits Action masquerades as a pro-term limit group but opposes a range of commonsense term-limit proposals in Congress. Even though I support their legislation, they are still attacking me because I have also backed other term limit proposals.
They are on the wrong side of this issue, but I will not be deterred by their misleading, inside-the-Beltway smears. We need to end Washington’s politician-for-life syndrome and retire career politicians. When it comes to our term-limits fight, we need more people in the trenches and ideas up for debate, not fewer. The backers of Term Limits Action aren’t interested in genuine reform or dialogue. Their goal, sadly, is to enrich themselves by advancing a narrow agenda and leveling false attacks against anyone with the courage to lead on this issue.
I have never cowered to special interest groups, and I certainly won’t start now. I stand with the voters who elected me to Congress to fight for them, which is why I will continue to champion term-limit proposals in Congress. Term limits are wildly popular, with polls showing 82% of voters support them.
Don’t believe the swamp-funded commercials that distort my record. Over my very short time in politics (I was 50 when first elected to office), I’ve had nearly $50 million spent against me by career politicians in both parties. The establishment has never had my back, but I’ve prevailed because I tell the truth and fight for what’s right. I will not be bullied by special interests, nor will I do their bidding. My pledge to you the voters is the same now as it was the first day I ran: I will fight for and support any term limits bill that is considered.