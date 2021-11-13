Rural communities are wonderful places to live, work and play, which is why nearly 1 in 5 Americans call these communities home. Living in a rural area has its benefits, but it also has its drawbacks, particularly when it comes to equitable access to healthcare.
Equitable access is the belief that every person should have timely and quality healthcare. They should have this healthcare regardless of age, income, gender identity, place of residence, as well as other issues that are not easily or always changeable in a person’s life.
People living in rural areas face unique barriers to healthcare that individuals living in urban environments may not. These barriers include not having reliable transportation to appointments, having to travel further to see their doctors, and earning less money on average than urban and suburban Americans do. In addition, according to the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, rural areas have fewer physicians per 100,000 people (13.1 versus 31.2 for rural versus urban, respectively).
Each year, the average American that lives in a rural town earns $8,000 less than what an urban American earns. This difference in income can have long-term and negative consequences on a person’s health. Americans who earn less money are more likely to report that they skipped prescriptions and doses, delayed tests and screenings and even postponed follow-up appointments and treatments — all because of costs.
The issue of delayed tests and screenings is especially important when it comes to talking about cancer. Some cancers can be prevented with screenings, while other cancers can be found early enough when treatment may be more effective. The pandemic also has led to many more Americans delaying their cancer screenings, and it is expected the number of individuals to die from preventable and detectable cancers will increase in the coming decades if this trend continues.
If you are concerned about paying for cancer screenings and diagnostic care, please reach out to the Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes Region (CSP-FLR). This NYS Department of Health funded program pays for breast, colon and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic care for NYS residents who do not have health insurance. You can call them at (877) 803-8070 or email CSP@URMC.Rochester.edu.