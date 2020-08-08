We need to be careful about the “news” we consume and pass on. Allow me to use the Aug. 3 Letter to the Editor by Walt Steciw from Corning to illustrate.
Mr. Steciw uses half-truths and discredited claims to advance a conspiracy theory that Dr. Anthony Fauci, former President Obama, and Hillary Clinton are the true culprits in “this virus outbreak and all the chaos America is faced with.”
He begins telling us that on Jan. 20, 2017, Dr. Fauci warned of a “surprise disease outbreak” that would occur during Trump’s tenure in office. How could he know back then, muses Steciw, if he wasn’t in on it. Actually, the date was Jan. 12, 2017, when Dr. Fauci spoke at Georgetown University Medical Center, recounting that, as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, he had worked with five presidents who all faced pandemics early in their presidencies. Fauci and other global health leaders encouraged the incoming Trump administration to plan accordingly.
“If there’s one message that I want to leave with you today based on my experience, it is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,” Fauci said.
Instead of crediting Fauci and others for being right, politically motivated conspiracy theories are spun to discredit them.
Next, Steciw criticizes Dr. Fauci for not be alarmist enough three years later. He repeats claims by others that in January 2020, when the U.S. had one or two COVID-19 cases, Fauci, responding to a question, stated people need not be worried or frightened. This claim has been fact-checked at Politifact.com and found to be half-true because, although Fauci made the statement, he also stated it was an evolving situation and could change and had to be taken very seriously.
Finally Steciw reveals a “shocking new report that in 2015 Dr. Fauci himself told President Obama and his administration to give $3.7 million to pay a Chinese lab in Wuhan to conduct bat virus research.” That claim has been debunked by fact-checkers at Snopes.com.
The facts: A portion of $3.7 million in grants awarded between 2014 and 2019 by the National Institutes of Health to EcoHealth Alliance, a global environmental health nonprofit organization, helped fund research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. However, not all of that $3.7 million went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and not all of the funding took place under the Obama administration; approximately $700,000 of the $3.7 million was approved under Donald Trump.
The moral of the story is in these times, we must be skeptics. If you hear or even see something that pushes your buttons, it may have been created for that purpose and may not be reliable. There are forces at home and abroad that seek to sow discord and divide us, and they manipulate words and images to manipulate us. Let’s frustrate them and continue to work together to build a just society in which we and our descendants can thrive.