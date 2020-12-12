I’ve been on social media for a long time. I started on Geo-Cities way back in mid-1990s when I was their official cartoonist. I then went to MySpace. Then Facebook became the place where all the “cool kids” hung out online, so I went there. I also maintain a presence on Twitter and Instagram. For a while I did TikTok and Snapchat, but sadly I must admit I am way too old to really get into those. The icons on my screen might as well be written in ancient Greek or Klingon.
Quite frankly, online communication, while wonderful and fast and all that jazz, has always had a downside. It’s a lot easier to be mean to a fellow human being when you are doing so with a keyboard and screen rather than face to face. The fact that you don’t see the person you are “arguing” with makes it easier for you to press on with your assault.
Most humans are empathic, but that empathy is greater reduced when dealing with people through electrons. Sure emojis help a little. But seeing a sad face emoji doesn’t really have the same impact of seeing an actual sad human face. The more we seem to get used to social media communication the easier it is to forget the other people reading our posts are people. That means social media is growing more and more anti-social.
Social media also has another built-in problem: It skews how we see other people’s worlds, which skews how we see ourselves. When people aren’t complaining on social media, they are often showing you how great their lives are. They are on vacation or dressed up or partying or doing something wonderful. Meanwhile, you are home in your sweatpants looking at a silly screen. It’s easy to think, “Wow, they are great. Why can’t I be great?”
Obviously, social media isn’t going to go away. It does have a lot of useful purposes: It connects us to far off friends and love ones; it lets us find chicken BBQs; it gives us recommendations on dog-sitters and plumbers. But a lot of studies seem to suggest that if we cut down on our social media and phone use we will be happier people.
I’m not saying get rid of it. But I am suggesting to try avoiding social media for a day or maybe two. Facebook, in particular, has become a bit of an e-war zone these days. People telling other people why they are right and you are wrong. Yet, nobody has ever read a Facebook post and said, “OMG, I’ve been so wrong all my life! I now see the light! I’m now a changed person.”
So avoid FB for a little bit and see how you feel. If you are feeling really daring try turning off your phone for a few minutes a day while you are awake. If you are feeling really super bold, turn your phone off for an hour or two. Just to see what it feels like to be unconnected for a while. It’s a nice feeling.
John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic; “Working Daze” has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. He’s done comics for the Simpsons, Fairly Odd Parents and Rugrats and optioned TV shows and has been a regular contributor to Mad Magazine, The Tonight Show and The Joan Rivers show. You can check him out here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Zakour.