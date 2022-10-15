Social Security works. It belongs to all Americans. Public and private employers and employees each contribute 6.7% of wages into a retirement and disability account for all American workers. It is backed by U.S. Treasury bills. Calling Social Security “an entitlement” is a huge lie.
An AARP poll shows 96% of Americans support Social Security. Generations of Americans have worked together to build the Social Security system over the past 86 years. The Social Security Administration’s budget comes from the $2.9 trillion Social Security trust fund with administrative fees costing just 1 cent of every dollar contributed.
Social Security is supported by Democrats and supposedly Republicans as well, though the way they behave, you’d never know it. Congress has always maintained its solvency. Those payments ensure access to retirement, disability and survivor benefits that provide critical peace of mind to millions.
A decade of underfunding has left the Social Security Administration struggling. President Obama argued in late 2012 for reducing Social Security benefits by recalculating the way cost of living adjustments are made. Then Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke up and the former president changed his position.
The Trump administration launched a major attack on Social Security, putting some older adults and people with disabilities at extreme risk. The Washington Post (May 20, 2022) reported on how attorneys appointed by Trump imposed excessive fines on recipients who received benefits inappropriately.
For years, Republicans have tried to cut benefits directly. Americans across the country stopped the cuts. Realizing Social Security was too popular, Republicans instead decided to undermine the program from within.
Republicans in Congress have spent the past 10 years slashing Social Security’s operating budget. The budget was cut while the number of beneficiaries grew. Meanwhile, Republican appointees to the SSA pushed through closures of field offices and reduced the hours at others.
Donald Trump’s “wink wink show” has been a joke on all of us. And his lies demonstrate how far the GOP has sunk from the “Party of Lincoln” to Trump’s gags, spiraling down the rabbit hole of Trump’s political theater of the absurd.
“The big joke drains language of meaning, divorces action from responsibility and enables all manner of lies. ‘Getting the joke’ means understanding that nothing you say need be true, that nobody expects it to be true — at least nobody in the know.” (Carlos Lozada, New York Times, Sept. 24, 2022)
Today, billionaires and millionaires pay no more into Social Security than people earning $150,000 a year. For perspective, the median annual income in Seneca County is under $55K (2020 US Census). Of approximately 35K residents, less than 800, or a little more than 2%, receive Social Security benefits, with varying eligibility.
Is Social Security Commissioner Jo Anne B. Barnhart flushing out Republican saboteurs who are undermining the program? The SSA needs people who understand that the agency’s mission is to serve beneficiaries, not make it harder to receive benefits.
The trust funds are invested entirely in U.S. Treasury securities. Like the Treasury bills, notes, and bonds purchased by private investors around the world, the Treasury securities are backed by the credit of the U.S. government. Supporters in Congress are fighting for more funding. However, the Republican Party “ideologically” does not support a government-run social safety net. Too socialistic.
President Biden’s proposed budget appropriation would enable the agency to make changes to help ensure everyone who needs its services can access them, including people who are homeless, children with disabilities or adults with intellectual or mental disabilities.
If passed, the Social Security 2100 Act would require people with annual incomes over $400,000 to contribute more to Social Security. Senators Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have their own bill in the Senate that would strengthen Social Security by extending the solvency of the Social Security Trust Fund 75 years.
Social Security and Medicare are earned benefits. Voters should beware of any proposals that would remove Social Security’s critical guarantees, cut their benefits, or otherwise make it harder to be assured of a regular income stream and health insurance.
Republicans have been trying to undermine Social Security since it was created by FDR’s New Deal of the 1930s. Economic democracy is anathema to the GOP’s agenda.
“The GOP’s quarter-century war on facts had come to this, a gargantuan fabrication aimed at discrediting democracy itself,” wrote Dana Milbank, a Washington Post columnist who sketches the foolish, the fallacious and the felonious in politics.
“Together, the big joke and the big lie have turned the nation’s political life (including Social Security) into a dark comedy, one staged for the benefit of aggrieved (Trump) supporters who, imagining that the performance is real and acting on that belief, become its only punchline.” (Lozada, NYT, Sept. 22, 2022)