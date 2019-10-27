I am fortunate because, even though I live in a beautiful house on a beautiful property — with a beautiful wife, no less — I have had the privilege of standing on a food line, sleeping on the floor of an emergency shelter and speaking with countless homeless people whose experiences I hope never to have.
After all the sobering punch-in-the-gut things I’ve seen and heard, you’d think I’d be used to the way of the world by now, but actually I find myself shocked all the time, and I was shocked recently, sitting in a doctor’s office browsing through the now outdated summer issue of the Seneca County Health News put out by the Seneca County Health Department, with which I have no quarrel.
The department was trying to do a good thing by informing the public. It’s not its fault that circumstances warranted a lead headline reading, “What to do when your Intervention Eligible child is wait listed.” Below that it read (in bold type), “Remember you are not to blame!” The article was aimed at the parents of kids on the autism spectrum and contained advice such as, “When your child makes an attempt at a word, you need to express satisfaction …”
Can we step back for a moment and ask what it must be like for the parents of a child who doesn’t speak when they get wait listed for help? How much time does anybody think they have before developmental delays become disabilities, the child’s future is damaged and, by the way, the cost to society will be greater? But what’s shocking about this isn’t that it’s shocking but that it isn’t shocking at all.
Let me tell you about another time I was shocked. I was speaking with a social worker in Cleveland who told me that funds had run out and sometimes the only hope she could offer people was to pray with them. This was someone who worked at a government agency, not a charity, and that’s as much help as there was.
We’re used to this in the homelessness field. Housed people are regularly told not to give money to homeless beggars but to donate, instead, to responsible agencies that provide services. However, it’s a giant lie, because after four decades of budget cuts, the available services are so limited as to be more scam than substance, and any panhandlers standing in front of you won’t see a dime of your money if you don’t put it directly in their hands.
I was shocked that day because there was the same thing right there in front of me, not in the “bad” part of a distant city but on the literature table of a local doctor’s office. Am I the only one who saw it? Has anyone else mentioned this to you before? And I ask you, is this who we are? Are we now only the America of the slavers and not the abolitionists?
Is this what we’ve become, we proud Americans, that we sit meekly while it’s taken for granted that there’ll be no help for our sick children until it’s too late? What sin does anyone imagine parents have committed when their “crime” is having an autistic child?
If America were a poor country, it would be different, but as it is, we all ought to be shocked by this, because it’s better to be shocked than silent.