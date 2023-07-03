July Fourth is an incredibly festive time. Millions of American families nationwide celebrate freedom, family, and independence. Most families participate in fireworks, picnics, BBQs, pool and beach parties, and spending quality time together.
July Fourth is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. Over $1 billion is estimated to be spent on beer during the holiday. Statistically, in New York, the state has the third lowest number of alcohol-related deaths per capita. Roughly 17% of New York adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.
Holidays such as July Fourth can be challenging for some people in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction. Fortunately, there are practical ways that anyone can use to maintain sobriety and enjoy Independence Day.
“Holiday gatherings and large family get-togethers can place pressure on someone to drink and take part in the festivities. If you are in recovery, it’s good to have a plan and rely on your tools to keep your sobriety,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
July Fourth is a fantastic time to celebrate freedom, and while copious amounts of alcohol are consumed, consider some of the following tips to help maintain sobriety:
• Recognize and know your relapse triggers — for example, this could be people, places, environments, or situations. If you recognize relapse triggers, you can avoid or manage them. In addition, have a healthy outlet to manage negative emotions or feelings. This would help further prevent relapse.
• Bring sober friends to Fourth of July gatherings. It never hurts to have help and other sober people to lean out. In reality, though, most people are not drinking their faces off, and countless individuals embrace sober lives. Consider also bringing non-alcoholic drinks or mocktails. This can help avoid those pesky situations where family members insist you have a drink and do not take no for an answer.
• Avoid drinking games and environments that promote binge drinking. It can be easy to get sucked into the festivities.
• Finally, have an exit plan if things become too much to manage. Set yourself up in a way so that if you have to leave, you can do so easily. It’s OK to leave parties, and it is also OK to turn down invitations. Have a way out and ask for help when needed.
Independence Day is about celebrating freedom. Countless individuals have freed themselves from the chains of addiction. Make July Fourth yours and create new traditions and memories.