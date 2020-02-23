For many people, racism is something that happens elsewhere, in another region of the country, with bad people who practice prejudice and promote white supremacy.
But white supremacy actually is all around us, hidden in the little things that happen in our everyday lives. While the term “white supremacy” may conjure up images of cross burnings and innocent people being targeted for horrific actions against them, it also refers to the concept that the ideas, thoughts, beliefs and actions of “white” people are superior to the ideas, thoughts, beliefs and actions of “people of color.”
It’s often implicit and invisible. The gut reaction of many white people who read this is likely denial and perhaps even feeling affronted: “That’s not true for me!”
But our entire system is tilted (leaning precariously?) to favor white people: from our schools and the textbooks and the history contained within them, to the court system, employment, wages, and basic social acceptance, to name only a tiny fraction of everything that is taken for granted by us white people. Sometimes we don’t even know we’re benefiting or know we’re participating or are able to admit this bias in our favor even exists.
So how do we fix it?
Education. Reading. Listening. Awareness. Opening our ears and shutting our mouths.
Reaching into that uncomfortable zone of admitting that there’s more to the story and maybe we should step into that unknown, uncomfortable place and feel something else for a change.
Martin Luther King urged us to, “Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” It’s the first step that is always the most difficult, especially when we’re stepping into the unknown, or into the scary place, or into something we aren’t really sure we have the strength to fully face. But only by stepping can we hope to see the necessary change.
The great news is that the Newark Public Library and Wayne Action for Racial Equality (WARE) have joined in partnership to develop a collection of books and other library materials — The WARE Collection — designed to start conversations, engage us all in deeper understanding of difficult topics, to better understand a shared history through a new lens, and to allow community growth and betterment. Following WARE’s decades-long mission (begun in 1985) to end racism and promote racial equality for all members of our community through direct action, community education and engagement, and advocacy, WARE and the Newark library welcome everyone to reach out and reach into this collection, to experience new voices and perspectives, and to take that first step.
Let’s back up a moment. In WARE’s early years, one of the first committees was the Education Committee, which worked with Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES to sponsor workshops and educational courses. Some of these courses were taught by distinguished scholars, including Dr. David Anderson, renowned Frederick Douglass historian of Rochester; Dr. Robert L. Harris, Professor Emeritus of the Africana Studies & Research Center at Cornell University; and the late professor F. Gordon Shay of St. John Fisher College.
The lending library was formed through the Cornell Migrant Program (CMP) under Kay Embrey with support from Kathy Castania, a Cornell Extension associate, both founding members of WARE. It was based on reading lists from those initial courses and housed at the CMP offices in Alton, N.Y. until that office closed. The feeling of a great reopening cannot be denied as the WARE Collection is proudly placed at the leading edge of the Newark Public Library collections.
The initial items in the WARE Collection are reflective of the experience of black Americans over the past 400-plus years, right into the current day — the here and now of where we all stand — so we can take that first step with knowledge and understanding. The collection also is designed to support the removal of barriers that might impede or discourage access to such materials, and to encourage open and honest engagement and dialog across our community. As the collection grows into the future the plan is to include the equally important perspectives and voices of other people of color.
The Newark Public Library held an Opening Reception for the WARE Collection Friday. Come see what this collection has to offer, join your neighbors and the folks from your community to see what we can do together. Let’s take that first step.