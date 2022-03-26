Did you know that a percentage of Wayne County sales tax revenue supports our schools and local communities?
As school districts across the county present their proposed 2022-23 school year budgets, residents may notice the positive impact of shared sales tax revenue. This unique practice of sharing sales tax revenue, which began in 1967, provides many benefits to not only the districts in Wayne County, but the communities in which they are a part of.
The money that is given to school districts each year is based on the number of students that attend the district from the county. The districts are able to provide critical support and enhance learning initiatives for students with this funding. In turn, the districts then use that money to reduce the tax burden of Wayne County residents. The shared tax revenue is critical to supporting student learning and achievement.
The shared sales tax revenue also is a benefit to Wayne County residents and property owners.
By sharing sales tax revenue, county property tax owners receive property tax relief. The schools use the money to reduce the property tax for residents and property owners in Wayne County. In 1992, the sharing was changed so that the county will always share $5.4 million with the school districts. Without this benefit, property taxes in Wayne County could be an estimated 3-7% higher, depending on the district.
While property taxes are a yearly expense that can be cumbersome on families, the sales tax added on your purchases at your local florist or grocery store may not seem as big of a burden.
Even those passing through Wayne County that stop at the local gas station to buy gas are indirectly supporting the school districts. This sales tax is an incredible benefit to our local communities and something that is appreciated and counted on by our Wayne County school districts.
On behalf of the Wayne County school districts, we would like to express our gratitude to all those who support local businesses and, in doing so, support the future of Wayne County.